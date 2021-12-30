Spain sets new capacity limits for sport stadiums as Covid cases surge

Outdoor stadiums, which previously had no spectator limits, can now use up to 75 percent of their total capacity, Health Minister Carolina Darias told a press conference.

Indoor venues can use 50 percent of their capacity instead of 80 percent and wearing face masks will be compulsory, she added.

The decision comes after La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona on Wednesday said more of their players tested positive as Spain reported a record-high daily Covid case total of 100,760.

Real Madrid’s Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, Uruguay midfielder Federico Valverde, French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga and Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior are all infected.

Barcelona said forward Ousmane Dembele, defender Samuel Umtiti and midfielder Gavi tested positive, with defenders Jordi Alba, Dani Alves and Clement Lenglet also contracting the virus this week.

Covid outbreaks have also affected Real Sociedad, Mallorca and Cádiz.