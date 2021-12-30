Spain sets new capacity limits for sport stadiums as Covid cases surge


Covid-19 rulesSport

Share this article
capacity stadiums spain covid
Villareal and Espanyol players observe a minute of silence for the COVID-19 victims before a match last August. Photo: LLUIS GENE / AFP


Spain on Wednesday imposed stricter capacity limits on sporting venues as the highly contagious Omicron variant drives record-high coronavirus cases, affecting top football clubs including Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Outdoor stadiums, which previously had no spectator limits, can now use up to 75 percent of their total capacity, Health Minister Carolina Darias told a press conference.

Indoor venues can use 50 percent of their capacity instead of 80 percent and wearing face masks will be compulsory, she added.

The decision comes after La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona on Wednesday said more of their players tested positive as Spain reported a record-high daily Covid case total of 100,760.

Real Madrid’s Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, Uruguay midfielder Federico Valverde, French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga and Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior are all infected.

Barcelona said forward Ousmane Dembele, defender Samuel Umtiti and midfielder Gavi tested positive, with defenders Jordi Alba, Dani Alves and Clement Lenglet also contracting the virus this week.

Covid outbreaks have also affected Real Sociedad, Mallorca and Cádiz.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Spain reduces Covid quarantine from ten to seven days

Spain reduces Covid quarantine from ten to seven days

How Spain’s regions are tightening Covid restrictions for New Year’s Eve

How Spain’s regions are tightening Covid restrictions for New Year’s Eve

Spain’s big cities cancel New Year’s celebrations as Covid infection records continue

Spain’s big cities cancel New Year’s celebrations as Covid infection records continue

REMINDER: What are the rules and exceptions for wearing face masks outdoors in Spain?

REMINDER: What are the rules and exceptions for wearing face masks outdoors in Spain?

EXPLAINED: The Covid restrictions in your region of Spain this Christmas

Spain’s Catalonia to impose Christmas curfew to fight Covid surge

‘Minimum impact’: What Spain’s health experts think of the outdoor face mask rule

FOR MEMBERS

KEY POINTS: How Spain plans to fight Omicron this Christmas