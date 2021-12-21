Spain’s Majorca to limit cruise ship arrivals from 2022

Tourists of the cruise ship 'Mein Schiff 2' of the German travel giant TUI visit Palma de Mallorca, on June 17, 2021.
Tourists of the cruise ship 'Mein Schiff 2' of the German travel giant TUI visit Palma de Mallorca, on June 17th, 2021.
Balearic authorities will from 2022 limit the number of cruise ships which can dock in the port of Palma de Mallorca, a first for the popular holiday destination.

A maximum of 518 cruise ships will be allowed to stop in the Mediterranean port next year, compared to the 594 that docked there in 2019 before the pandemic, the archipelago’s regional government said late Monday in a statement.

No more than three cruise ships will be allowed to dock on the same day, and only one of them can be a so-called “mega-cruise” ship with a capacity of over 5,000 passengers, it added.

Set to hold for five years, the new rules were agreed over two years of talks with the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), an industry group that represents 95 percent of global ocean-going cruise capacity.

“It is the first time that a real limit is set on the arrival of cruise passengers in Palma,” regional tourism minister Iago Negueruela said.

Residents of Palma de Mallorca have long called for curbs on cruise ships, saying the sudden surges in tourist arrivals disrupt their lives and strain services from public transport to water.

Some locals say they avoid the city centre on days when many cruise ships dock, and before the pandemic graffiti flourished on walls of the city urging “Tourists go home”.

What UK parents travelling to Spain with their children need to know
What UK parents travelling to Spain with their children need to know

How to cut travel costs by carpooling in Spain: Eight trustworthy options
How to cut travel costs by carpooling in Spain: Eight trustworthy options

What are the travel rules between Spain and Portugal this December?
What are the travel rules between Spain and Portugal this December?

What UK parents travelling to Spain with their children need to know
What UK parents travelling to Spain with their children need to know

Travellers at Spain's airports face queues and 'chaos' over Covid restrictions and tests

How to cut travel costs by carpooling in Spain: Eight trustworthy options

What are the travel rules between Spain and Portugal this December?