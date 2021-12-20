Spain’s Andalusia to require Covid health pass at most outdoor bar terraces 

Andalusia’s Minister of Health and Families Jesús Aguirre on Saturday confirmed Friday’s announcement that the Covid health pass will finally be required for the hospitality sector in Andalusia after several failed attempts to get it approved in the courts over the course of 2021.

From Monday December 20th, people will need either a Covid health pass or proof of a negative Covid-19 test to be able to enter the interior of bars, cafés, restaurants and nightclubs in the region that’s home to cities such as Seville, Málaga, Granada and Almería.

Even though the latest regional BOJA bulletin doesn’t make a mention of it, Aguirre told journalists in Córdoba on Saturday that “the majority of establishments will ask for it (the Digital Covid Certificate) for outdoor seating”, stressing the commitment of hospitality businesses to adopting the measure.

Though unofficial, this makes Andalusia the first region in Spain to require a Covid health pass for people sitting outdoors in bar and restaurant terraces, a seating option which is usually available across the country if the weather allows for it.

That means that unvaccinated people in the southern region may not be able to sit outdoors – an alternative which is available in the 11 other Spanish regions which currently require a Covid-19 health pass – and in effect be barred from the vast majority of hospitality establishments in Andalusia.

The region’s government – La Junta – has made a QR reader available to the region’s roughly 34,800 bars and 11,700 restaurants which will allow them to scan customers’ Covid health passes and check their validity.

Around 5.3 million people have downloaded their Covid health pass in the region of 8.4 million.

Aguirre called on those who haven’t downloaded their Digital Covid Certificate yet to do so “to give them peace of mind when they want to go out for a meal or go out partying”.

The Covid health pass or passport measure for the hospitality sector will be in place until January 15th 2022. The health document was already required to enter hospitals and care homes in Andalusia.

People who haven’t been vaccinated against Covid-19 can present a negative antigen test taken within the last 48 hours or a negative PCR test taken within the last 72 hours in order to gain access to a bar or restaurant, indoors or outdoors.

Those who have recovered from Covid in the past 6 months can also prove so via a PCR test taken at least 11 days after getting infected with the virus.