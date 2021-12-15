What are the Covid rules for skiing in Spain this winter?

The rules for skiing this winter largely depend on which region in Spain you plan on visiting, as each has implemented slightly different measures.

Currently, no ski resorts in Spain require the Digital Covid Certificate in order to gain access to them, but they may require them for certain activities within the ski resorts.

Catalonia

In Catalonia, the regional government requires a Digital Covid Certificate to access the interiors of bars and restaurants in ski resorts, as well as in nightlife après ski venues and nightclubs.

Aragón

As per the Aragonese government rules, the ski stations in the Pyrenees in this region only request the Covid passport to attend celebrations in hotel and restaurant venues and mass events (more than 500 people gather in closed spaces or more than 1,000 in open spaces).

They also require them for après ski nightlife venues. These rules will stay in place until January 8th 2022, but may be extended if the courts grant permission.

Andalusia

Currently, the Digital Covid Certificate is not necessary to ski in Sierra Nevada or to access the restaurants there, although the regional government has expressed its interest in implementing them.

Capacity restrictions

Currently, there are no capacity restrictions, beyond what is normal, at any of Spain’s ski resorts. The capacity for chair and ski lifts also remains the same as normal. This is because the distance between the seats already complies with those established by the authorities, due to the space occupied by skis and snowboards.

The use of masks

Mask rules are the same throughout Spain no matter which resort you’re visiting. While masks are not required when actually skiing, they are required at all times in closed spaces in ski resorts or where the distance between people can’t be maintained.

This includes meeting points at ski schools, inside buildings, in public transport, bars and restaurants (when not eating or drinking), in the queue for the ski lifts and at the ski lifts, as well as at the lockers and equipment rental places.

What if I cross the border into Andorra for skiing?

If you’re planning on heading up to Andorra for winter sports, you’ll find the rules slightly different there. The Government of Andorra has recently tightened its Covid measures and now requires a Covid pass in order to access all the facilities in its ski resorts.

Wearing a mask is also necessary for closed areas of ski resorts including the lifts, but not when actually skiing. Nightlife venues there have been closed and there is a capacity limit in restaurants of 50 percent indoors and 70 percent outdoors until further notice. A maximum of six can sit per table indoors and 10 on terraces.

Which ski resorts are open in Spain?

Baqueira Beret, Catalan Pyrenees

The resort opened on November 27th, 2021. Baqueira is scheduled to stay open until April 18th, 2022, while Beret ski resort is scheduled to close on March 27th.

La Molina – Masella, Catalan Pyrenees

These twin resorts, accessible on a day trip from Barcelona, opened on November 27th and are scheduled to stay open until April 18th, 2022.

Formigal – Panticosa, Aragón

Aragón’s best ski resort opened on December 3rd and is scheduled to close on April 17th, 2022.

San Isidro and Valle de Laciana-Leitariegos (Castilla y León)

These ski resorts opened on December 1st and if conditions allow, will close on April 17th, 2022.

Sierra Nevada, Andalusia

This beautiful ski resort near Granada opened to skiers on November 24th and is expected to close on April 18th, 2022.

Grandvalira and Ordino Arcalís, Andorra

The Andorran ski resort of Grandvalira opened on December 3rd and will stay open until April 18th, whereas neighbouring Ordino Arcalís opened on November 27th and will close on April 24th, 2022.