Region by region: Where young children in Spain can get vaccinated against Covid

Things are moving fast since Spain’s Vaccination Committee and Public Health Commission gave the go-ahead to the Covid-19 vaccination for children under 12 last Tuesday.

The first shipment of 1.3 million Pfizer doses for children aged 5 to 11 arrived in Spain on Monday, which national health authorities have since distributed to the country’s 17 regions according to their child population.

However, regional health departments organise their own vaccination strategy, deciding when each age gets called up for this voluntary vaccine, where they get inoculated and how their appointment is organised.

In Spain there are about 3.3 million children between the ages of 5 and 11 who are now eligible for the vaccine.

This age group also currently has the highest infection rate in Spain, although symptoms and health risks are considerably less serious for children than for adults.

You can find out more about the details of Spain’s vaccination campaign for young children by clicking on this explainer, but in this article we will go over the regional information available in terms of when, where and how children aged 5 to 11 can get their Covid-19 shot in their part of Spain.

Andalusia: The southern region’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign for children 11 and under starts on December 15th at health centers and vaccination points offering the jab to children in the afternoon and on weekends. As of December 13th, appointments can be requested for children aged 9,10 and 11.

Aragón: Aragonese health authorities will also start vaccinating children aged 9 to 11, the only ages announced so far in December. The campaign is scheduled to start on December 15th or 16th. An official announcement is expected on Thursday to inform parents where the vaccination of young children will take place.

Asturias: The northern region’s health service (Sespa) has announced that the vaccination of their children aged 9 to 11 will start at the earliest on December 20th. Health centres will be the main vaccination points for kids, who will contact the children’s parents for an appointment. The inoculation of children under 9 is expected for January.

Balearic Islands: Health workers in the Mediterranean islands are expected to start their campaign on time on December 15th with two groups: children aged 9 to 11 years old and younger immunosuppressed children. Schools will not be used as vaccination points.

Canary Islands: The Atlantic archipelago will begin vaccinating its child population on Wednesday December 15th, starting with immunosuppressed kids, whose parents will be contacted by their local health centre. The parents of all other children in the 5 to 11 age group can make an appointment by phone or on the Canary Health Service app. Vaccination centres and health centres will be used rather than schools.

Cantabria: Parents of children aged 5 to 11 in the northern region can book appointments for their kids to be vaccinated at local health centres during afternoons and weekends as of December 15th.

Castilla-La Mancha: Health workers in the central region will start to give the first dose to children aged 5 to 11 from December 15th at either health centres or schools. They will start with the oldest students (aged 11 and 10). Vaccination at health centres during the school holidays will be prioritised so that parents can accompany their children. Parents will be contacted about the Covid vaccination for their children via text message.

Castilla y León: Castillian Leonese health authorities will kick off their campaign on the week of December 20th, starting with 10 and 11 year olds, who will receive their first dose at mass vaccination spaces or at health centers, accompanied by their parents or with permission from them.

Catalonia: Parents in Catalonia can book appointments for their children through the Vacuna Covid website here. The campaign starts on December 15th and is open immediately to all children aged 5 to 11.

Madrid Community: Kids in the capital and surrounds can book an appointment with the help of their parents to get their Covid-19 vaccine at a local hospital from December 15th, starting with the oldest children (aged 11) and work their way down.

Valencia Community: Children in the Costa Blanca and other parts of the eastern region will be able to get vaccinated at school, in the mornings and during school hours, starting with immunosuppressed children and then from oldest to youngest, starting with kids aged 11, 10 and 9.

Extremadura: The vaccination campaign for kids in the western region will be carried out at schools from December 15th. They estimate to complete the 11, 10 and 9 year group before December 22nd, and to continue after Christmas once kids have returned to the classrooms.

Galicia: From Wednesday December 15th to Saturday 18th, children aged 9, 10 and 11 will be contacted via text message sent to their parents to receive the Covid-19 vaccine at vaccination centres in the northwestern region.

Navarre: The innoculation campaign in Navarre starts on the 15th in rural areas. Different vaccination points and spaces will be used in each health zone. The notifications will be made preferably with the sending of SMS, and the minors at risk will be summoned first, and will continue by age, from oldest to youngest.

Basque Country: From December 15th, children aged 5 to 11 in the Basque Country can be vaccinated at health centres in the region.

La Rioja: Children’s Covid vaccine will preferably be administered at schools according to health authorities in the wine-producing region, with prior authorisation from parents. The campaign is scheduled to start on December 15th. Over the Christmas period, from December 23rd to January 4th, children will be able to get their first dose at the Biomedical Research Center of La Rioja (CIBIR).