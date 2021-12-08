EXPLAINED: How Spain will vaccinate five to 11 year-olds against Covid

The five to 11 age group has reported the highest infection rates (412 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), almost double the average in Spain. The aim of the Public Health Commission is to “reduce the transmission of Covid-19 in this part of the population and lower the chances of transmission within households, schools and the wider community.”

Will the vaccine be obligatory for children?

No, just as for adults in Spain the Covid vaccines will not be obligatory for children, like most vaccines in Spain.

Last week the EU’s Ursula von der Leyen urged Member States to “think about mandatory vaccination” as more cases of the Omicron variant are detected across Europe. But Spain’s Health Minister Carolina Darias said Covid-19 vaccines will continue to be voluntary in Spain given the “very high awareness of the population” with regard to the benefits of vaccination.

Despite vaccines being voluntary, 97 per cent of Spanish parents follow the official vaccination guidelines for their children, but we will have to wait and see if the Covid 19 vaccine is any different.

CONFIRMED: Spain approves Covid-19 vaccines for children aged 5 to 11

When will vaccinations begin?

The first batch of vaccines are expected to arrive on December 13th. After they are distributed around the country, health workers will be able to begin administering the first dose from December 15th.

Which vaccines will be available?

So far, only Pfizer has been approved by the EMA (European Medicines Agency) for use in children. However, the EMA could approve the Moderna vaccine later this month.

Clinical trials for under five-year-olds are currently underway.

How effective is it?

Trials of the vaccine in children have shown similar safety and efficacy results to those seen in trials of adults 16 to 25, at 90.7%, according to Pfizer.

What is the difference between an adult and a child dose?

Children in this age group will be given a third of an adult dose (10 micrograms instead of 30).

READ ALSO: Spain rules out EU’s advice on compulsory Covid-19 vaccination

How many weeks between the first and second dose?

While adults can get their second dose three weeks after the first, children will have to wait eight weeks.

The Public Health Commission followed the recommendation from Spain’s Vaccination Committee, which said that having a longer period between doses increased the immune response, and will help to get all children inoculated with one dose as soon as possible.

This is the same method being followed in Canada, while the United States has opted for 21 days between doses, like with adults.

Where will vaccinations take place?

The Health Ministry has left it up to each region to decide where and how to roll out the vaccine campaign. Most autonomous communities are still finalising the details of their plan.

In Catalonia, Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura, the regional governments have said they will roll out the vaccination campaign in schools.

Meanwhile in Madrid, Asturias, Galicia and Andalucía, parents will have to book appointments for their children in public hospitals or vaccine centres.

The government of Aragón said it would announce its plans on Thursday, and details for Cantabria, Castilla y León, the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands are yet to be announced.

Who will be vaccinated first?

The order of vaccinations has also been left up to each region to decide, but the Health Ministry has recommended starting with vulnerable children first, and then vaccinating in order of age, with the eldest children first.

The government of Extremadura has announced plans to inoculate all 11, 10 and 9 year-olds with the first dose in schools by December 22nd.

Are there any side effects?

Like with any vaccine, there can be mild side effects. The ones in children are the same ones experienced by adults: fatigue, headaches, arm ache and muscle pain that will disappear 24 to 48h after the vaccine.

A few cases of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) have been detected in teenagers, but these were usually brief and patients recovered quickly without treatment.

The Spanish Pediatrics Association published an article recommending the vaccine and highlighting that the possibilities of suffering these episodes are less likely in younger children. Added to the fact that 5 to 11 year-olds will receive a reduced dose of the vaccine, it is very likely the risk of these side effects is much smaller than in teenagers.

Which other countries are vaccinating five to 11 year-olds?

The United States, Canada, China and Israel have started vaccinating under 12s with the Pfizer vaccine. Italy has approved the use of the vaccine in five to 11 year-olds and will start administering doses later this month. Portugal’s health authority has also given the green light for the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of five and 11.