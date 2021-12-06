What are the rules for travel between Spain and Ireland over Christmas?

If you’re planning on travelling between Spain and Ireland during the holidays, there are several things that you’ll need to be aware of and prepare ahead of your journey. Here’s what you need to know.

Travelling from Spain to Ireland

Everyone travelling to Ireland must complete a Passenger Locator Form before entering the country, which can be found HERE.

Those travelling from Spain must show one of the following to be allowed into Ireland:

An EU Digital Covid Certificate, which shows that you are fully vaccinated with a European Medicines Agency-approved vaccine or you have recovered from Covid-19 in the past 180 days.

Another form of proof that you have been fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine or that you have recovered from Covid-19.

Proof of a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before arrival in Ireland.

As of December 5th, all arrivals over the age of 12 who are fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 must also provide either a negative antigen test taken within 48 hours before arrival or a negative PCR test, taken within 72 hours before arrival.

The test result must be certified by a qualified provider and cannot be self-administered.

Those who are not fully vaccinated or have had Covid-19 must show a negative PCR test to enter Ireland, taken within 72 hours before arrival. Antigen tests will not be accepted.

Once you land in Ireland, providing you have a negative test result, it will not be necessary to quarantine. The only people that need to quarantine are those travelling from certain high-risk countries in southern Africa, including South Africa.

If showing proof of recovery, it must show:

Your full name and date of birth

The date of your first relevant positive test result

The disease or variant from which you have recovered

The country where the test was carried out

Details of the body that issued the certificate

Dates the certificate is valid from and expires (you must have tested positive at least 11 days ago but no longer than 180 days ago)

Travelling from Ireland to Spain

All those travelling to Spain, including those who reside in Spain, must fill out a Health Control Form which can be found HERE.

Ireland is currently on Spain’s list of high-risk EU countries which means that you must show one of the following:

A certificate or document certifying that you are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. This is most likely to be your EU Digital Covid Certificate.

Documentation certifying that you have taken a PCR test within 72 hours prior to arrival in Spain or an antigen test taken within 48 hours.

The following vaccines are accepted for entry into Spain and are valid from 14 days after you’ve received your second dose (or single dose in the case of Johnson and Johnson or Janssen). Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Jonson & Johnson (Janssen), Sinovac and Sinopharm.

Your vaccine certificate must show:

Name and surname of the holder Date of vaccination, stating the date of the last dose administered Type of vaccine administered Number of doses administered/complete schedule Issuing country Identification of the institution issuing the vaccination certificate

If showing a recovery test, it will only be valid from 11 days after your first positive test result and up to 180 days.

Young people between 12 and 18 years of age who have received a single dose of the vaccine and are travelling from at-risk EU or Schengen Zone countries, including Ireland, may travel to Spain with a negative PCR or antigen test certificate.

Children under 12 are exempt from testing requirements.

Note that if you reside in the UK, including Northern Ireland (even if you are travelling from Ireland), you will need to show that you are fully vaccinated in order to enter Spain.

Once in Spain

Once in Spain, there are still some restrictions in place, including the need to wear a mask in indoor spaces (except when eating or drinking) and outside when a distance of 1.5 metres is not possible.

In some regions, you will also be required to show your Digital Covid Certificate in order to enter restaurants, bars and nightlife venues. Find out which regions you need this for HERE.