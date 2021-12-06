Tell us: How have your Christmas plans been affected by new travel rules?

Recent travel announcements from the Spanish government, as well as other governments across Europe, have taken many by surprise and the new rules have already affected many families who were planning on travelling for the festive season.

We want you to tell us how the changes have affected you – have you had to cancel a trip to Spain because you or your kids aren’t vaccinated? Perhaps you are a grandparent living in Spain who now can’t see their grandkids because they are not vaccinated and now can’t enter.

Or maybe the cost of the extra tests needed to visit the UK means that you can no longer afford to travel or will have to spend less on Christmas gifts instead. Perhaps quarantining before you get your Day 2 test results means you’ll miss a family get-together or Christmas party.