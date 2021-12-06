Spain’s Canary Islands approve voluntary use of Covid health pass

Bars in Canary Islands can now introduce covid pass
Canary Islands introduces voluntary covid pass. Photo: Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP
The Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands has approved the use of a voluntary Covid pass to enter bars and restaurants.

The new measure will come into force from December 10th to January 10th, after which the government of the Canary Islands must request permission again to extend it.

Crucially, this new measure is voluntary, meaning that it’s up to individual businesses whether they want to implement the need to show a Covid-19 certificate upon entering the premises or not.

READ ALSO: How to get Spain’s Covid health pass for daily affairs in your region

If establishments do decide to introduce the need to request a certificate however, then you will be required to show one and it will not be up to individuals to decide if they want to show one or not.

The establishments that do request the Covid pass from their clients will have greater benefits in terms of capacity and opening hours, since they will be able to operate without restrictions.

Customers must show a negative Covid test, taken no longer than 48 hours earlier (self-diagnostic tests are not allowed) or an official certificate showing they have received the complete vaccination schedule.

READ ALSO – MAP: Which regions in Spain now require a Covid health pass for daily affairs?

According to the judges, the measures approved by the Canarian Executive “are proportionate and reasonable”.

The new measure will be applied uniformly throughout the Canary Islands, but judges stated that “a individualised and detailed assessment for each one of the islands will be carried out, adjusting to the circumstances in each geographical area”.

It will create “healthier environments that are safer and less likely to transmit the virus,” they added.

The courts also highlighted that “the weekly cumulative incidence rate of Covid-19 is between two and four times lower among the vaccinated population” and at the same time “the impact of vaccination is not only observed in the incidence of infection, also in its severity”. 

President of the Canary Islands Ángel Víctor Torres described this resolution as “good news” on his Twitter account. “It is a measure with which sectors such as leisure and restaurants agree”, he said. “Christmas is coming: let’s be prudent and deliver.”

The Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands previously rejected a request to introduce Covid certificates last summer and in May 2021 also rejected the reintroduction of the curfew.

