WTO rules US tariffs on Spanish olives breach rules

AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalspain
FarmingIndustry & Trade

Share this article
WTO rules US tariffs on Spanish olives breach rules
Farmers had just begun harvesting olives in southern Spain when former US President Donald Trump soured the mood with the tariffs' announcement. Photo: Jorge Guerrero/AFP
AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalspain

A US decision to slap steep import duties on Spanish olives over claims they benefited from subsidies constituted a violation of international trade rules, the World Trade Organisation ruled Friday.

Former US president Donald Trump’s administration slapped extra tariffs on Spain’s iconic agricultural export in 2018, considering their olives were subsidised and being dumped on the US market at prices below their real value.

The combined rates of the anti-subsidy and anti-dumping duties go as high as 44 percent.

The European Commission, which handles trade policy for the 27 EU states, said the move was unacceptable and turned to the WTO, where a panel of experts was appointed to examine the case.

In Friday’s ruling, the WTO panel agreed with the EU’s argument that the anti-subsidy duties were illegal.

But it did not support its stance that the US anti-dumping duties violated international trade rules.

The panel said it “recommended that the United States bring its measures into conformity with its obligations”.

EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis hailed the ruling, pointing out that the US duties “severely hit Spanish olive producers.”

Demonstrators take part in a 2019 protest in Madrid, called by the olive sector
Demonstrators take part in a 2019 protest in Madrid called by the olive sector to denounce low prices of olive oil and the 25 percent tariff that Spanish olives and olive oil faced in the United States. (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP)
 

“We now expect the US to take the appropriate steps to implement the WTO ruling, so that exports of ripe olives from Spain to the US can resume under normal conditions,” he said.

The European Commission charges that Spain’s exports of ripe olives to the United States, which previously raked in €67 million ($75.6 million) annually, have shrunk by nearly 60 percent since the duties were imposed.

The office of the US Trade Representative in Washington did not immediately comment on the ruling.

According to WTO rules, the parties have 60 days to file for an appeal.

If the United States does file an appeal though, it would basically amount to a veto of the ruling.

That is because the WTO Appellate Body — also known as the supreme court of world trade — stopped functioning in late 2019 after Washington blocked the appointment of new judges.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

Related articles

Out of stock: Spain’s nightlife faces alcohol shortages

Out of stock: Spain’s nightlife faces alcohol shortages

‘Sell ugly fruit’: How Spain plans to stamp out food waste

‘Sell ugly fruit’: How Spain plans to stamp out food waste

How coronavirus is hurting Spain’s farmers and fishermen

How coronavirus is hurting Spain’s farmers and fishermen

Wanted: Foreigners and unemployed to work on Spain’s farms and boost agriculture during coronavirus crisis

Wanted: Foreigners and unemployed to work on Spain’s farms and boost agriculture during coronavirus crisis

EXPLAINER: Why Spain’s farmers are taking to the streets in anger

EXPLAINER: Why Spain’s farmers are taking to the streets in anger

Taking back the hills: a tale of women, rights and lands in the Catalan Pyrenees
PAYWALL FREE

Taking back the hills: a tale of women, rights and lands in the Catalan Pyrenees

How farmers are using insects instead of pesticides in Spain’s ‘Sea of Plastic’

How farmers are using insects instead of pesticides in Spain’s ‘Sea of Plastic’

How the Basque Country is boosting Spain’s fragile economy

How the Basque Country is boosting Spain’s fragile economy

More news

Out of stock: Spain’s nightlife faces alcohol shortages

Out of stock: Spain’s nightlife faces alcohol shortages

‘Sell ugly fruit’: How Spain plans to stamp out food waste

‘Sell ugly fruit’: How Spain plans to stamp out food waste

How coronavirus is hurting Spain’s farmers and fishermen

How coronavirus is hurting Spain’s farmers and fishermen

Wanted: Foreigners and unemployed to work on Spain’s farms and boost agriculture during coronavirus crisis

Wanted: Foreigners and unemployed to work on Spain’s farms and boost agriculture during coronavirus crisis

EXPLAINER: Why Spain’s farmers are taking to the streets in anger

PAYWALL FREE

Taking back the hills: a tale of women, rights and lands in the Catalan Pyrenees

How farmers are using insects instead of pesticides in Spain’s ‘Sea of Plastic’

How the Basque Country is boosting Spain’s fragile economy