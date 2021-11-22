EXPLAINED: Everything you have to update when you change address in Spain

Padrón

If you’re already based in Spain, you’ll be familiar with the town hall registration process called empadronamiento in Spanish.

Even if you’re moving home within the same city or town, you should update your padrón document as they need to have a record of where you live for a number of official processes.

Residency document

Spain’s Immigration Department does not state that changing an address is a justifiable reason for updating a residency document, whether it’s a green residency certificate or a biometric TIE card.

However, some extranjería offices or police stations will say that this is necessary to get a new document.

What is for certain is that foreign residents in Spain, whether EU or non-EU residents, should at least notify police of their change of address by getting an appointment at their local immigration office.

In the case of Spanish IDs (DNI) and passports, it’s not mandatory to change the documents but it is recommended and free of cost.

Driving licence

Even though Spanish driving licences don’t usually include the driver’s address, anyone who moves home in Spain should update their details at the Directorate General of Traffic (DGT).

That’s because the DGT needs the correct address to send you fines and other important notifications relating to deadlines, changes etc.

You’ll also have to change your vehicle’s address as this determines how much you have to start paying in driving tax (Impuesto de Circulación) in your new town or city, and as a resident you may gain some advantages in terms of parking in the street.

The process is free of charge and you will need to show a rental contract, padrón or similar document to prove the change of address.

It’s one of a number of driving processes that can be done online.

Bank

Unless you want strangers to have access to any post you receive from your Spanish bank, it’s advisable to update your details at your closest bank branch and change your postal address.

Social security and tax

In order to be assigned a doctor at the health centre closest to your new home, you’ll have to update your social security details either in their offices or online.

If you change regions within Spain, this will also involve applying for a health card for your new autonomous community.

Changing your fiscal address is just as important, especially if you relocate to a different autonomous community in Spain as each one has its own tax conditions.

But even if you don’t move to another region with different fiscal requirements and just move to another part of your city or province, you should technically make sure to change your fiscal address as Spain’s tax agency needs to have an updated address to which to send you notifications by post.

This applies to contracted workers and in particular self-employed workers, as they are entirely responsible for handling their own fiscal matters.

Bills and subscriptions

If you don’t want to pay the water and electricity of the person that moves into your former home, you should make sure you let your suppliers know that you’re no longer renting or owning the property in question, and that direct debits should be paid by the landlord, new tenant or new owner.

You’ll also have to do the same with your internet. Depending on your new home’s existing installation, you may be able to simply let your existing provider know without the need to cancel your subscription or for a new technician to be sent over, but first you should check how good their coverage is in your new neighbourhood.

If you have property insurance you will have to update your address too and provide extra information such as the size of your new home.

Don’t forget either about changing your postal address for Amazon and similar online services.

TIP: The government’s cambio de domicilio (change of address) website is extremely handy as once you update your new address it will send this to a number of Spain’s public administrations, such as the DGT traffic authorities, the social security department and the Agencia Tributaria tax agency.

