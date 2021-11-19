How residents in Spain can pay half for a holiday in Madrid

If you fancy a weekend getaway to the Spanish capital, this autumn or Christmas might be the right time for it.

Madrid regional president Isabel Díaz Ayuso hopes to attract 40,000 national tourists to the capital, Spaniards and foreign residents alike, with the city’s new bono turístico (tourism voucher).

With this voucher, everything from accommodation to travel agency deals will cost tourists 50 percent their usual price, with a maximum saving of €600 (VAT included). Therefore, you don’t have to spend €600 to gain access to the voucher, but you can save up to €600 on your visit to Madrid.

And it’s not just in Madrid city where this offer is available, the whole Community of Madrid – which includes charming towns such as Alcalá de Henares and El Escorial – is also included.

To request your voucher, you must first book at one of the travel agencies or hotels participating in the scheme, which you can check here. If you call them they will also be able to offer you more detail about how they apply the discount.

Booking through an agency will also allow you to potentially save on transport costs to Madrid, food, shows as well as accommodation.

You will need to at least book one night in the region of Madrid to gain access to the voucher, and your stay will have to be at least ten days after you signed up to the scheme.

Once that’s done, the next thing to do is sign up here. You will have to fill in a form with your details as well as upload two images of your residency document, front and back.

So far, 10,500 people have signed up to enjoy the offer.

Once you book, you will have 40 days to make use of the voucher, with the scheme due to end on May 15th 2022.

Foreign tourists and unregistered long-term visitors in Spain can unfortunately not apply.

