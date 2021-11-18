Will travel to and from Spain be open this Christmas?

Covid cases are surging in many countries across Europe, leading to the introduction of new restrictions in many places. Spain is, for the moment, seeing a resurgence much smaller than many of its neighbours.

However, as we’ve seen throughout the pandemic, a lot can change in very little time, and Spain’s current good standing in terms of ease of travel could change by the time Christmas rolls around.

Here we take a closer look at the current travel rules and restrictions for travel between Spain and the EU, the UK and the rest of the world, and how likely new tougher travel restrictions are ahead and during the festive period.

Within the EU/Schengen Zone

Current rules: If you’ve been fully vaccinated for more than 14 days with one of Spain’s approved vaccines (same as those across the EU), you can travel to Spain and demonstrate your vaccination treatment with your country’s Covid health pass.

If you have not been vaccinated, whether you need to take a PCR or antigens test 48 hours prior will depend on where you’re travelling from in the EU.

Spain’s Health Ministry has a list of high-risk areas in the EU which it updates weekly. You can check the latest update here under “listado de países/zonas de riesgo”.

If your country or region is on the list, then you’ll need to get tested if you haven’t been fully vaccinated.

Accepted tests include PCR or antigen tests, which have to be carried out within 72 or 48 hours prior to your arrival in Spain respectively.

In terms of rules for travel from Spain to another EU country, as things stand the rules are practically the same across the bloc and involve being able to prove vaccination, testing or recovery through the EU-wide Digital Covid Certificate.

New restrictions? In countries such as the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany Covid-19 infections are some of their highest levels since the pandemic began.

But EU countries’ focus isn’t so much on preventing imported cases but rather on ensuring that their own unvaccinated people get inoculated or are prevented from spreading the virus further.

Therefore, within the common EU travel framework, stricter travel restrictions such as the possibility of requiring a booster shot or a Covid-19 test from vaccinated travellers seem unlikely over the Christmas period, although tougher domestic restrictions do appear probable.

If anything, the current surge in infections may see EU countries tighten restrictions for unvaccinated EU/Schengen travellers, such as the case of France, which now requires Covid tests to be taken within 24 hours rather than 72 for unvaccinated arrivals from 16 EU nations.

It also seems unlikely that Spain will change its current rules for EU travellers given the country’s high vaccination rate, dependence on tourism and currently relatively low infection rate and hospitalisations.

To and from the UK

Current rules: People aged 12 and over travelling to Spain from the UK currently have to either present a negative COVID-19 NAAT test (PCR) taken within 72 hours of travel or proof of full vaccination with EMA or WHO approved vaccines.

Unvaccinated British people who are residents in Spain along with health workers and a few other exceptions also have the option of taking an antigen test within 48 hours prior to travel to Spain.

Certificates of recovery – a medical document certifying that you have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 6 months prior to travel – is not currently accepted for arrivals from the UK.

The rules are similar to those that apply to most travellers coming from high EU risk countries, even though non-essential travel (tourism) from other third countries is still not allowed in many cases and they have to be fully vaccinated, unlike in the case of Britons who can visit Spain with a negative Covid test.

So despite its new status as a non-EU nation, the UK is being given preferential treatment over other third countries, most likely as a result of the importance British holidaymakers have for the country’s tourism industry.

As for travel from Spain to the UK, the Iberian nation isn’t on the UK’s red list, so fully vaccinated travellers from Spain can visit the UK but have to get a Covid test by day 2 of arrival in the UK. They may also need to get tested before travel if they do not qualify as fully vaccinated for travel to England or have been in a country or territory on the red list in the 10 days.

Unvaccinated travellers arriving from Spain have to get tested as well go into quarantine. The UK’s Covid travel rules are complicated, vary between its different countries and are changed regularly, so make sure you read them carefully here.

New restrictions? Spain has already imported a high number of Covid-19 cases from British visitors this autumn in the popular holiday spots, but authorities have opted not to change the rules for its most important tourism market.

Given this special arrangement the UK enjoys, it seems unlikely that the Spanish government will make it harder for Britons, especially vaccinated ones, to visit the country this Christmas.

Tourism authorities are aware that any tightening of restrictions for Britons, be it a ban on non-essential travel for unvaccinated visitors or extra Covid tests, could dissuade many tourists from coming.

The UK government on the other hand, as has been the case throughout the pandemic, is a lot more unpredictable.

British PM Boris Johnson made an announcement last week saying: “I’m seeing the storm clouds gathering over parts of the European continent. And I’ve got to be absolutely frank with people: we’ve been here before. We remember what happens when the wave starts rolling in.”

This doesn’t really tally with the facts, but the political rhetoric could be paving the way for new travel restrictions on arrivals from the EU.

Although infections have dropped in the UK recently, Covid cases remain more than four times higher in the UK than in Spain.

The UK’s travel rules don’t always appear to be driven by logic – it has previously imposed travel restrictions such as quarantine on countries with significantly lower Covid rates.

Outside of the EU/Schengen Area

Current rules: Spain currently has no travel bans for arrivals from third countries, so if you’re fully vaccinated and can prove it through an official certificate, you can visit the country from any third country.

If you haven’t been vaccinated against Covid-19 however, there’s a high chance you won’t be able to visit Spain as non-essential travel isn’t allowed for these travellers

There is a list of third countries whose travellers are exempt from the usual requirements (vaccination, testing) due to their favourable epidemiological situation.

The list which is updated regularly currently includes Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Jordan, Kuwait, Namibia, New Zealand, Peru, Qatar, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Uruguay and China.

As for travel from Spain to outside of the EU/Schengen area, it really depends on each individual country’s rules, but by and large full vaccination allows entry to most nations around the globe.

New restrictions? For more than a year now, Spain has had restrictions in place preventing non-essential travel such as tourism for arrivals from outside of the EU/Schengen Area.

Until vaccination campaigns are more advanced globally, Spanish authorities are unlikely to carry out a blanket lifting of these rules, but it could be that more third countries are added to the restrictions-free list if they keep Covid cases down.

But for now, full vaccination is likely to continue to be the easiest entry option to Spain from outside of the EU.

As for travel from Spain to third countries such as the US, Canada, Australia or South Africa, Europe is currently the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic once more, so whatever new restrictions are imposed on an EU or Schengen country could well also apply to Spain.