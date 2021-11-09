Can I request a second dose in Spain if I’ve had Covid-19?

If you’re a resident in Spain and you’ve had Covid-19, you’ve probably only been given one Covid-19 vaccine dose.

That’s because Spanish health authorities, as is the case across the EU, consider that having recovered from the coronavirus and having one vaccine dose is sufficient immunity to prevent re-infection.

However, other countries such as the UK and United States do not consider this scenario to be equivalent to full immunity, and therefore apply travel restrictions that don’t exist for those who had two vaccine doses (with the exception of the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine).

Covid-19 vaccines are only administered by public health authorities in Spain, with each region setting its own rules around a common national framework.

So can you get a second Covid-19 vaccine after recovering from Covid-19, even though this isn’t part of the official vaccination plan?

Well, the general consensus is that people under 65 who had Covid-19 have to wait for six months before receiving their first and only vaccine, either Pfizer or Moderna.

Those above that age can get two shots. In some autonomous communities, the six-month wait has been shortened as an extra precaution.

But regional governments are becoming increasingly aware that not having two doses poses limitations to people who have to travel to certain countries with different immunisation criteria than Spain’s.

For example, in September Madrid started administering these second doses to people who’ve had Covid-19 at the WiZink Centre, the city’s Zendal hospital and Colegio Oficial de Médicos de Madrid, without the need to make an appointment.

According to El Periódico de Aragón, some health centres in the northeastern region are also offering second doses to these people who have to travel to countries where recovery plus one dose doesn’t count as being immunised.

“I am giving a second dose only with the justification and requirement of the destination country,” a nurse in Zaragoza told the newspaper.

On Tuesday, US-bound Covid-recovered passengers interviewed by national broadcaster RTVE in Barcelona said they’d been able to get a second dose in Catalonia by showing their flight bookings.

READ MORE: The new rules for travel from Spain to the US in November 2021

Readers have previously contacted The Local Spain to express how they had not been able to get a second dose in Catalonia because they’d had Covid and thus weren’t able to travel to the UK without having to quarantine.

READ MORE: Travel to UK – Covid recovered plus single dose still not considered ‘fully vaccinated’

So far Madrid is the only region to officially announce that it’s offering this second dose to Covid recoverees.

As is often the case, it seems to be down to the individual health centre or public worker to decide.

The Local Spain has contacted Spain’s Health Ministry for comment.

In previous email exchanges regarding similar vaccination queries, the advice from Sanidad was to “go in person to your local health centre or contact them by phone” to address such issues that fall out of the norm, as it’s regional health authorities that have the final say.

As surreal as it may sound, it seems that when it comes to second doses for people who’ve recovered from the coronavirus, face-to-face communication can be the deciding factor.

READ ALSO: