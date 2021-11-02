Covid health pass no longer required for travel between Spain’s regions 

On November 1st 2021 the Balearic Islands’ government stopped requiring arrivals by air and sea from other parts of Spain to present proof of Covid-19 vaccination, testing or recovery.

For over a year, anyone arriving in the Mediterranean islands from elsewhere in Spain had to show some form of Covid health pass if their region had a fortnightly infection rate above 60 cases per 100,000 people.

Introduced by Balearic authorities during the third wave of the coronavirus in autumn of last year, the more than 824,000 checks carried out at ports and airports have reportedly prevented 1,500 coronavirus outbreaks on the islands.

The Balearics, together with the Canary Islands, were the only two regions to continue to require travellers to present a Covid health pass over the summer period, although the Atlantic archipelago dropped the requirement on October 1st.

The Balearic government’s decision is based on Spain’s overall low infection rate (50 fortnightly cases out of 100,000 people) and the country’s high vaccination rate (80 percent of total population vaccinated).

This signals the end of Covid health passes for national travel in Spain, a cautious step towards normality.

In other words, if you’re flying between Madrid and Barcelona, or catching a ferry from Valencia to Palma, you won’t in theory be asked to produce any form of Covid documentation if you’re a resident in Spain.

It’s worth pointing out that for bus, car or train journeys within the Spanish mainland, having to show a Covid health pass at any point of the journey is not a requirement either and has not been for quite some time.

It’s also not necessary to present the health control form/QR code available on the Spain Travel Health website and app as this is meant for international arrivals.

