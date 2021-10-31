Spain vows to donate 20 mn more Covid vaccine doses

Covid-19 vaccines

Syringes are pictured in an itinerant vaccination truck in Spain.
Spain has one of the highest vaccination rates in Europe. LLUIS GENE / AFP
Spain on Sunday pledged to donate 20 million more Covid vaccine doses to poor countries, bringing to 50 million the total amount of jabs it will distribute to developing nations.

“The best thing we can do is guarantee universal and fair access to Covid-19 vaccines,” Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told a news conference in Rome at the end of the G20 summit.

“We have committed ourselves to significantly increase the supply, access and administration of vaccines to developing nations,” he added.

“To contribute to this goal in a concrete way, the government of Spain will fulfil its commitment to donate 30 million vaccines by the end of the year, and we will donate another 20 million vaccines during the first three months of 2022.”

Spain in September pledged to give a further 7.5 million vaccine doses to global vaccine-sharing alliance COVAX, bringing to 30 million the total amount it had until now pledged to donate.

With 88.5 percent of its population fully vaccinated, Spain has one of the highest rates of inoculation against Covid-19 in Europe.

The country of around 45 million people has registered 87,368 Covid-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to Spanish health ministry figures.

