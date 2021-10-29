Spain’s growth accelerates but falls short of summer season forecasts

AFP/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalspain
Economy

Share this article
A waiter waits for customers at a restaurant near Playa de Figueretas in Ibiza on July 30, 2020. - There is no second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Spain despite a fresh surge in infections in the country, a top health ministry official said. The pandemic has dealt a major blow to Spain's key tourism sector, which accounts for about 12 percent of its economy. (Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP)
A waiter waits for customers at a restaurant near Playa de Figueretas in Ibiza. Spain's growth in the third quarter was driven by the services sector which expanded by 3.2 percent.(Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP)
AFP/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalspain

Growth in the Spanish economy picked up pace in the third quarter as coronavirus restrictions were eased during the critical summer tourist season, data released Friday showed, but still fell short of expectations.

Data from Spain’s national statistics office (INE) showed that the Spanish economy grew by 2.0 percent from July through to September compared to the previous three months.

While that was an improvement from the 1.1 percent growth rate in the second quarter, that figure was a sharp revision lower by INE from its initial estimate of 2.8 percent growth for that quarter as consumption turned out to be lower than expected.

That takes much of the shine off the third quarter results.

Moreover, Spain’s national bank had been forecasting 2.8 percent growth.

It will also impact annual growth performance and the government budget.

“A revision of that scale mechanically results in a steep drop in 2021 GDP growth and to a more limited extent in 2022,” said the head of Bank of Spain, Pablo Hernández de Cos.

The Spanish government, which forecasts 6.5 percent growth this year, did not immediately update its outlook. Nor did the Bank of Spain, which has a forecast for 6.3 percent growth this year.

Growth in the third quarter was driven by the services sector which expanded by 3.2 percent.

The commerce, transport and hotel sector rose by 7.9 percent.

The industrial sector expanded by 2 percent and construction by 1.8 percent. Agriculture contracted by 5.5 percent.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Energy costs push Spain’s inflation to 29-year high

Energy costs push Spain’s inflation to 29-year high

Spain’s Santander sees profits rise thanks to favourable business in UK and US

Spain’s Santander sees profits rise thanks to favourable business in UK and US

What’s being done to save Spain’s struggling news kiosks?

What’s being done to save Spain’s struggling news kiosks?

How to get cash out in Spain when there are no ATMs
FOR MEMBERS

How to get cash out in Spain when there are no ATMs

Spain revises Q2 growth reading down sharply

€965 a month: Spanish government announces small rise in minimum wage

How rural Spain is rebelling against rampant bank closures

FOR MEMBERS

Is it worth reporting your Spanish bank for misconduct and how do you make a successful claim?