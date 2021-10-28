Energy costs push Spain’s inflation to 29-year high

AFP/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalspain
cost of livingEconomylife in spain

Share this article
a cashier and a customer at a supermarket in spain
Food prices, together with fuel and energy bills, are where people in Spain are noticing price rises most. Photo: Gabriel Buoys/AFP
AFP/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalspain

Spanish consumer prices rose at their fastest pace since 1992 in October on the back of higher energy prices, official data showed Thursday.

Inflation climbed year on year by 5.5 percent, accelerating from a 4.0 percent increase in September, national statistics institute INE said.

That is its fastest pace in 29 years, since September 1992, when the rate was 5.8 percent.

The surge in inflation in the eurozone’s fourth-largest economy was due largely to a spike in the price of electricity, and to a lesser extent to higher gas prices, it added.

Bank of Spain governor Pablo Hernández de Cos warned Monday that higher inflation rates are likely to be seen over the coming months since high energy prices are likely to last through the winter as demand rises due to colder weather.

As in other European Union nations, inflation in Spain has risen since the start of the year after consumer prices declined during most of 2020 due to the economic impact of pandemic lockdowns.

READ ALSO: The cheapest supermarket in your province in Spain

The European Central Bank (ECB) expects inflation will rise by 2.2 percent in the entire 19-country single currency area this year, above its target of 2.0 percent.

It has insisted that the inflation spike is “temporary” in nature, driven by one-off pandemic-related effects that will gradually dissipate over the course of 2022.

READ ALSO:

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Spain has 20 million people employed for the first time since 2008

Spain has 20 million people employed for the first time since 2008

Reader question: Can I move into a Spanish care home as a foreigner?
FOR MEMBERS

Reader question: Can I move into a Spanish care home as a foreigner?

Spain’s Santander sees profits rise thanks to favourable business in UK and US

Spain’s Santander sees profits rise thanks to favourable business in UK and US

Mother loses custody of child for living in ’empty Spain’

Mother loses custody of child for living in ’empty Spain’

Spain’s new pet ID in 2022: What you need to know 

Where to get the cheapest fuel in Spain

Spain confirms drivers will pay to use motorways in 2024 but refuses to call them tolls

FOR MEMBERS

Padrón: 16 things you should know about Spain’s town hall registration