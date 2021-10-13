Volcano forces hundreds more to flee homes in La Palma

AFP/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalspain
la palmavolcano

Share this article
Residents look on as the Cumbre Vieja volcano spews lava, ash and smoke, in Los Llanos de Aridane, in the Canary Island of La Palma. So far, 7,000 people have been evacuated and 1,200 buildings have been destroyed. Photo: JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)
Residents look on as the Cumbre Vieja volcano spews lava, ash and smoke, in Los Llanos de Aridane, in the Canary Island of La Palma. So far, 7,000 people have been evacuated and 1,200 buildings have been destroyed. Photo: JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)
AFP/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalspain

Spanish officials have ordered up to 800 more residents to leave their homes on La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands, as lava continues to ooze from its volcano destroying everything in its path.

La Cumbre Vieja began erupting on September 19 and has already forced more than 7,000 people from their homes, with lava wrecking 1,200 buildings and scorching 600 hectares (1,400 acres) on the Atlantic island off Morocco’s coast.

Emergency services wrote on Twitter on Tuesday that a new evacuation order had been issued “owing to the forecast of the advance of the lava flow”.

“The 700 to 800 people affected by this evacuation order should leave their homes, with their belongings and pets,” the services tweeted, telling the residents to go to a meeting point in the western town of Los Llanos de Aridane.

On Monday, about 3,000 people were ordered to stay indoors after lava destroyed a cement works and raised fears that toxic gases might be released.

Despite the massive damage caused by the eruption on La Palma, home to 85,000 people, nobody has been killed or injured.

It is the island’s third volcanic eruption in a century, the last one taking place in 1971.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

Related articles

Thousands locked down as La Palma volcano destroys cement works

Thousands locked down as La Palma volcano destroys cement works

Volcanic ash closes airport on Spain’s La Palma again

Volcanic ash closes airport on Spain’s La Palma again

On a tiny boat, elderly couple find safe haven from La Palma’s volcano

On a tiny boat, elderly couple find safe haven from La Palma’s volcano

La Palma’s volcano evacuees face huge reconstruction challenges

La Palma’s volcano evacuees face huge reconstruction challenges

‘This is my land’: Canary volcano zone residents flee danger but want to stay on

‘This is my land’: Canary volcano zone residents flee danger but want to stay on

La Palma volcano eruptions continue as number of destroyed houses rises to 946

La Palma volcano eruptions continue as number of destroyed houses rises to 946

Ringside seat for fearful villagers as La Palma volcano spews fire

Ringside seat for fearful villagers as La Palma volcano spews fire

Lava from La Palma’s volcanic eruption already covers more than 100,000 sqm of sea

Lava from La Palma’s volcanic eruption already covers more than 100,000 sqm of sea

More news

Thousands locked down as La Palma volcano destroys cement works

Thousands locked down as La Palma volcano destroys cement works

Volcanic ash closes airport on Spain’s La Palma again

Volcanic ash closes airport on Spain’s La Palma again

On a tiny boat, elderly couple find safe haven from La Palma’s volcano

On a tiny boat, elderly couple find safe haven from La Palma’s volcano

La Palma’s volcano evacuees face huge reconstruction challenges

La Palma’s volcano evacuees face huge reconstruction challenges

‘This is my land’: Canary volcano zone residents flee danger but want to stay on

La Palma volcano eruptions continue as number of destroyed houses rises to 946

Ringside seat for fearful villagers as La Palma volcano spews fire

Lava from La Palma’s volcanic eruption already covers more than 100,000 sqm of sea