Spain lifts Covid restrictions on access to airport terminals 

First introduced in July 2020, the ban meant only passengers with a boarding pass, airport staff and security forces were able to go inside the 46 airports managed by AENA in Spain.

The Spanish government on Monday lifted these restrictions which will be effective from Friday October 15th, meaning families and couples no longer have to say their goodbyes at home or outside the terminal.

The lifting of the ban is due to be published in Spain’s state bulletin on Thursday October 14th but has already been confirmed by Spain’s Transport and Mobility Minister Raquel Sánchez.

“Access to the airport terminals by companions will be allowed, although their entry may be limited in times when there’s a great influx of people to avoid crowds,” wrote the ministry.

Face masks will continue to be a “health requirement” as “it’s an important measure for the return to normality”, Spanish government spokesperson Isabel Rodríguez added.

This, together with the obligation of keeping a security distance of 1.5 metres, are the only two main Covid-19 restrictions that remain at Spanish airports.

The measure has also been approved as a means of generating more business for retailers inside airport terminals who have been hit hard by the ban.