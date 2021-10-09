Spanish archbishop ‘deeply regrets’ raunchy music video shot in cathedral

Culture

Spanish rapper C Tangana and Argentinian singer Nathy Peluso are under fire for shooting a raunchy music video in a cathedral. The church has apologised.
Spanish rapper C Tangana and Argentinian singer Nathy Peluso are under fire for shooting a raunchy music video in a cathedral. The church has apologised. (Credit: C Tangana)
The archbishop of Toledo released a statement apologising to Catholics after the city's cathedral was used as the setting for a steamy music video.

Built in the 13th century, the Cabildo Primado cathedral in Toledo is one of the most famous in Spain. 

Its archbishop, Francisco Cerro Chaves, has been forced to apologise to the country’s Catholics after it was used as the scene for a steamy music video.

The music video Ateo (Atheist) was released by Spanish rapper C Tangana and Argentinian singer Nathy Peluso was released on Thursday. 

It features the artists sensually grinding on each-other – and a scene in which Peluso is completely naked.

“The Archbishop deeply regrets these events and disapproves of the images,” according to a statement released by the diocese, which also claimed that the Archbishop was unaware that such a shoot would be taking place. 

“We humbly and sincerely ask for forgiveness,” it continued. 

The publication of the video triggered outrage in Spain where 18.4 percent of the population claim to be practising Catholics and a further 39 percent claim to be non-practising Catholics. 

READ ALSO: Meet the Spanish rapper bringing flamenco and bossa nova into hip-hop

‘Grim video. You crossed the line. You’re going to suffer personal consequences,’ wrote one Twitter user in response to C Tangana’s post. 

The song’s chorus features the lyrics: “I was an atheist, but now I believe, because a miracle like you has to have come down from heaven.”

This allowed the dean of the cathedral, Juan Miguel Ferrer Grenesche, to initially try to put a more positive spin on it. “The video presents the story of conversion through human love,” he wrote in an earlier statement. “It is true that the video uses provocative visual language but that has no impact on faith.” 

While Ferrer Grenesche did also apologise, he said it was important to “promote dialogue” between the church and contemporary culture.

