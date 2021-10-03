La Palma eruptions continue as number of destroyed houses rises to 946

This means that, in the last 24 hours, the red-hot lava has destroyed an additional 66 homes on its way to the sea, according to the latest update from the EU’s Copernicus satellite observation system.

The area covered by magma has also increased and now spans 397.5 hectares, while the ash covers 4,819 hectares and 33.2 kilometres of roads are affected.

Emergency services have advised people to limit the amount of time they spend outside due to the thick clouds of smoke emitted by the volcano, although the stay-at-home order that had been in force in some areas near the volcano was lifted on Saturday.

“In response to the improvement in air quality measurements in the area, the lockdown in Tazacorte, El Paso and Los Llanos de Aridane will be lifted,” they said in a statement.

However, vulnerable people should continue to stay inside, they added.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was due to return to the island on Sunday – his third visit – to learn about the affected municipalities’ mayors’, the Island Council’s and the Regional Executive’s priorities and proposals, Spanish daily El Pais reported on Sunday.

He will attend the meeting of the expert committee and then give a press conference.

On Friday, a new vent opened in the volcano, the Canaries Volcanology Institute said on Friday, adding on Saturday that explosive activity had increased.

Vídeo de dron a las 1030 tras la apertura de un nuevo foco de emisión en la fractura / Drone video at 1030 after new vent opened in the fracture zone @ES_UCL @UOBFlightLab @unipa_it pic.twitter.com/q65T157fUg — INVOLCAN (@involcan) October 2, 2021

The volcano began erupting on September 19th, and has caused devastation in the affected areas of the island, forcing thousands of people from their homes.