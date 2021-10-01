European airlines pledge to refund costs of cancelled flight tickets in 7 days

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance
Travel news

Share this article
European airlines pledge to refund costs of cancelled flight tickets in 7 days
16 airlines, including Air France and easyJet have agreed to refund passengers within seven days. Photo: Joel Saget / AFP
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance

Sixteen European airlines have agreed to reimburse passengers fully within seven days in the event of future flight cancellations and clear the backlog of refunds caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the European Commission has announced.

After talks with the Commission, the airlines – including popular budget carriers Ryanair and easyJet – also agreed to better inform travellers when companies would cancel flights – and to only offer vouchers as an additional option for passengers.

The other European airlines that have signed up to fully comply with EU rules dating back to 2004 are Air France, KLM, Lufthansa, Aegean Airlines, Alitalia, Austrian Airlines, British Airways, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings, Iberia, Norwegian, TAP, Vueling and Wizz Air.

“In the early phase of the pandemic, some airlines pushed vouchers on passengers,” Didier Reynders, European commissioner for justice, said in a statement. “They were acting against EU consumer protection rules. That was unacceptable.

“It is good news for consumers that airlines have cooperated (…) and are committed to respecting passenger rights and improving their communication.”

The Commission welcomed news that the most of the Covid-19 backlog of refunds ‘ha[s] been dealt with, and that all airlines concerned have undertaken to resolve remaining problems’.

The Bureau européen des unions de consommateurs (Beuc), which led the original complaint against the airlines to the EU in July 2020, called on the Commission and national authorities charged with enforcing EU consumer protection laws to ensure that these commitments are respected. 

The association’s director Monique Goyens said in a statement: “Airlines have breached European consumer rights on a massive scale during the pandemic.

“It’s time for airlines to clean up their act … Many consumers across Europe are still waiting for their money back, for flights cancelled during the first lockdowns in 2020.”

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Train strike in Spain: What you need to know

Train strike in Spain: What you need to know

UPDATE: UK says European travellers with mixed Covid doses do now count as ‘fully vaccinated’

UPDATE: UK says European travellers with mixed Covid doses do now count as ‘fully vaccinated’

Will travellers vaccinated with AstraZeneca in Europe be able to enter the US?

Will travellers vaccinated with AstraZeneca in Europe be able to enter the US?

US to lift travel ban for fully vaccinated passengers from Europe

US to lift travel ban for fully vaccinated passengers from Europe

FOR MEMBERS

UPDATE: What travellers from Spain to England should know about the UK’s new Covid border rules in October

Travellers from Europe to England face fewer Covid tests as UK eases border rules

FOR MEMBERS

Reader question: Can unvaccinated second-home owners travel to Spain?

Passport stamps: What British residents in the EU need to know when crossing borders