What events are happening across Spain in October 2021?

Octubre Romano, Carmona: October 2nd-31st

This October, the town of Carmona near Seville will be celebrating its Roman heritage with Octubre Romano, featuring guided visits, exhibitions, and cultural activities.

The Roman festival takes place in Carmona. Photo: Paul VanDerWerf / Flickr

Festa do Marisco, O Grove: October 3rd-12th

The famous O Grove Seafood Festival in Galicia is back this year and lasts for a whole 10 days. Seafood fans will love the range of events from cooking demonstrations and competitions to plenty of stalls where you can stock up on fresh products.

Fiesta de Marisco, O Grove, Galicia. Photo: PublicDomainPictures / Pixabay

Sitges Film Festival: October 7th-17th

The Sitges Film Festival in Catalonia is one of the top fantasy film festivals in the world and has attracted some of the film industry’s best actors and directors. This year’s event features both films and documentaries shown live and online. Tickets can be booked for each show via the website.

Nightclubs to reopen in Ibiza: October 8th

The government of the Balearics has announced that Ibiza’s famed nightclubs are finally allowed to reopen on October 8th after being closed for much of the pandemic. They will be able to open to a 75 percent capacity and must close by 5am. Masks must be worn on the dance floor and social distancing rules will still be in place.

Clubs in Ibiza to reopen. Photo: Malagalabombonera / WikiCommons

Warm Up Festival WARM, Murcia: October 8th-11th

Murcia’s Warm Up music festival is also back this year with plenty of safety measures in place. To access the festival, guests must have a ticket, a Digital Covid Certificate, and a negative antigen test. This year’s lineup includes Los Zigarros, La Casa Azul and Varry Brava.

Fiestas del Pilar, Zaragoza: October 9th-17th

Zaragoza’s main event of the year, the Fiestas del Pilar will be taking place in October, albeit with some changes. As usual, there will be lots of acts, concerts, and food, but many events will be ticketed and have limited capacity. Some traditional parts of the festival have been cancelled, while others such as the ofrenda de flores (offering of the flowers) have been adapted so that they’re Covid safe.

Fiestas del Pilar, Zaragoza. Photo: Jesus Martinez / Wikipedia Commons

Feria y Fiestas de San Lucas de Jaén 2021: October 9th-19th

Jaén’s main festival of San Lucas will take place from October 9th-19th this year, although places will be limited. Casetas can be accessed with a QR code and for those who can’t attend, many of the events will be broadcast online.

Feria de San Lucas, Jaén. Photo: Rlinx / Wikimedia Commons

Fiesta Nacional de España: October 12th

Spain’s National Day will take place on October 12th as always. The main military displays and air shows are held in Madrid and will start at 11am. The celebrations will all be broadcast on TV.

Fiesta Nacional de España. Photo: Cristina Cifuentes / Flickr

International Book Fair Madrid: October 13th-15th

Spain’s International Book Fair which alternates between Madrid and Barcelona will take place at Madrid’s IFEMA this year. The festival celebrates Spanish literature and brings together world-famous publishers, authors, and editors from around Spain, Latin America and the United States.

International Book Fair Madrid. Photo Ahmad Ardity / Pixabay

Festival Benalfest 2021, Benalmádena: October 15th & 16th

Benalmádena’s music festival Benalfest is also back this October. This year’s lineup includes Amaral, Scandinavia and Arde Bogotá. Tickets are available for each of the days and Covid safety measures will be in place.

Amaral is to perform at this year’s Benalfest. Photo: Alterna2 / Flickr

1001 Wedding Fair Madrid: October 15th-17th

If you’re planning on getting married later this year or next, then Madrid’s 1001 Wedding Fair could be just the event you’ve been looking for. As well as dress exhibits there will be stalls selling invitations, centerpieces for tables, catering companies, photographers and many other enterprises you may want help from for your big day.

Wedding Fair Madrid. Photo: Ulrike Mai / Pixabay

Patios de Otoño de Córdoba 2021: October 16th-17th & 23rd-24th

Córdoba’s Autumn Patios Festival will finally be held over two weekends in October (the main event is held in May each year). These weekends will coincide with the Festival Flora and the Día de San Rafael. Once again residents will decorate and open up their gardens and patios so that visitors can admire the city’s hidden beauty.

Patios de Cordoba de Otoño. Photo: xavier.estruch / WikiCommons

Barcelona Jazz Festival: October 20th 2021 – March 3rd 2022

Barcelona’s Jazz Festival starts this October and has concerts on all the way up until March 2022. Tickets for each concert is sold separately and will be showing at different venues around the city. Some of the acts taking place in October include Maria del Mar Bonet & Big Band Begues, Melissa Aldana Quartet, and the Chris Potter Trio.

Barcelona Jazz Festival. Photo: Jimmy Baikovicius / Flickr

SanSan Festival 2021, Benicàssim: October 29th-31st

The SanSan Festival in Benicàssim is back again with a great lineup of artists this October from Dorian and Love of Lesbian to La M.O.D.A. Tickets are available for each of the days.

Izal at the SanSan Festival in Benicàssim. Photo: Miguel Angel Villar / WikiCommons

Moros y Cristianos, Valencia and Alicante provinces: October various

The Valencia region’s famous Moros and Cristianos parades will take place in various towns throughout October. The festivals commemorate the battles between the Moors and the Christians during the Reconquista period from the 8th to the 15th century. Click here to find out which towns will be holding their festivals and when.

Moros y Cristanos festival in Spain. Photo: Juan Estevan Sáez / WikiCommons