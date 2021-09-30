Covid-19: Madrid lifts all capacity restrictions for venues from October 4th

The decision was confirmed on Wednesday by Madrid’s regional president Isabel Díaz Ayuso during an interview.

“Starting this Monday, we are going to remove all capacity restrictions and we are practically one step away from returning to the way things were before the pandemic,” Ayuso stated.

This new announcement means that in many ways going out in Madrid will all but return to how it was before the pandemic, with the exception being that customers will only be able to eat and drink when they are seated and masks will still be required.

The maximum number of diners per table has also been lifted for those outdoors and indoors.

The government of Madrid had already started relaxing restrictions when they announced that from September 20th there would be no more time restrictions for bars, restaurants, and nightlife venues. The capacity limit in cinemas and theaters was also lifted.

From next Monday, there will be no capacity limits for all social activities, both indoors and outdoors.

This means that limits on numbers will be scrapped at churches and other places of worship, including for weddings and funerals.

Shops, sports facilities, and museums will also have their restrictions lifted.

The mask regulations remain in force however, meaning that all those in Madrid over the age of six will have to continue wearing masks indoors, except when eating or drinking in bars and restaurants. When outdoors, citizens can remove the mask when they can maintain a safe distance.

“We are a region that fortunately has combined the most important things that are life and health with the economy; this has placed us in a privileged situation,” Díaz Ayuso boasted, defending her decision to relax Covid measures.

The regional president has also confirmed that Madrid has already recovered “all the jobs that had been lost during the pandemic”.