EXPLAINED: What changes about life in Spain in October 2021

Third Covid-19 vaccine for some

Spanish pharmaceutical company Hipra is scheduled to start administering its inoculation as a booster dose in October, after successful trials conducted in Catalonia in September.

If everything goes as planned, it will administer the vaccine nationally, whilst also starting to commercialise the conventional two-dose inoculation overseas.

Spain’s Health Ministry has chosen Hipra’s vaccine, together with Sanofi and Novavax, as the booster doses they will offer the country’s most high-risk population, including those who’ve had organ transplants, elderly people in care homes, immunosuppressed people and those aged over 40 with Down’s Syndrome.

End of more Covid restrictions

Depending on which region of Spain you live in, by this stage of the pandemic there are a few or hardly any Covid restrictions still in place.

The country’s high vaccination rate and a weekly infection rate under 50 cases per 100,000 has already seen numerous regions lift most Covid measures relating to opening hours and limits on capacities in September.

In October, even more are set to follow.

Valencian regional president Ximo Puig announced on September 28th that all existing restrictions for cinemas, theatres, auditoriums, museums, libraries, shops and establishments holding parties or local festivities will be lifted until October 8th, when the situation will be reviewed again.

Catalonia has already allowed nightclub terraces to reopen and it looks likely that on October 15th nightlife venues will open fully.

The Balearic government has also agreed to reopen its bars and nightclubs on October 8th, with 75 percent occupancy, customers expected to remain seated and obligatory face masks on the dancefloor.

Flu jab campaign to be launched

Spain’s Health Minister Carolina Darias announced on Monday that in the second half of October people across Spain will be able to get their flu jab.

“No more than ever, it’s important to get the flu vaccine,” Darias said with regards to high risk groups in particular, as the compounded effect of contracting the Covid-19 virus and the flu virus poses a serious threat to them.

Spanish health authorities recommend the flu vaccine for people over 65 years of age, for those aged between 6 months and 65 years with pre-existing conditions and those who spend time regularly with people in these high-risk groups.

“They’re inactivated vaccines against influenza which contain fractions of the virus or viral proteins, therefore they do not contain live viruses and cannot cause influenza”, Spain’s Health Ministry writes.

Validity of UK driving licences in Spain ends

Back in June, The Spanish government announced it would extend the validity of UK driving licences in Spain post Brexit until October 31st 2021 rather than the previous deadline of June 30th.

If you are a British licence holder, you can read more about it here, but as things stand there is no official announcement from either UK or Spanish authorities on a bilateral agreement which would resolve the issue of recognition of licences post-Brexit, or an extension of the validity deadline after October 31st 2021.

Travel from Spain to US has to wait

US authorities recently announced that from November, fully vaccinated people in Spain and other EU nations will be able to travel to the United States, after more than a year of restrictions for non-US nationals and residents and those with force majeure reasons.

That means that for the month of October, it still won’t be possible for the majority of people fully vaccinated in Spain to fly over to the US, but it won’t be long now.

On September 3rd Spanish health authorities removed the United States from the list of third countries whose travellers don’t have to meet Spain’s Covid travel restrictions, meaning that travel between both countries is still highly dependent on vaccination and essential circumstances.

UK travel rules change

From October 4th, fully vaccinated travellers from countries in the “rest of the world” list do not need to undertake pre-departure tests (previously those travelling from European countries needed a PCR or antigen/lateral flow test within 72 hours of travel.

Fully vaccinated travellers from Spain who have been inoculated with an “approved vaccine” will still need to take a test on day two of arrival, but it can be the cheaper lateral flow tests rather than the more expensive PCR tests, which previously needed to be reserved and paid for before travel. It was not clear whether these would have to be paid for and reserved in advance.

Anyone testing positive will need to isolate and take a confirmatory PCR test, at no additional cost to the traveller, which “would be genomically sequenced to help identify new variants”.

Those who are unvaccinated and travelling from Spain will still have to abide by strict rules, including the need to quarantine for 10 days after arrival. “Testing for unvaccinated passengers from non-red countries will include pre-departure tests, day 2 and day 8 PCR tests, and test to release remains an option to reduce the self-isolation period,” the UK government said.

New travel documents rule for Spanish and EU citizens travelling to UK

From October 1st, the vast majority of EU citizens (including people from Spain) can no longer travel into the UK using an ID card, only passports are acceptable. Full details HERE.

UK car stickers

If you’re driving a British-registered car into Spain from October you will need to replace your GB car sticker with a UK one, a new rule from the British government.

Clocks change

Right at the end of the month on Sunday October 31st, the clocks will be pushed back an hour to adapt to winter time.

To be specific, at 3 am in the morning mainland Spain time, the clocks will be set back to 2 am. In the case of the Canary Islands, at 2 am it will become 1 in the morning.

New housing law for people with lower financial means

Spain’s Urban Affairs Ministry is set to approve a €5-billion package in October aimed at developing measures which will give young people access to their first property as well as build 20,000 social housing units for rental.

Covid crisis aid and evictions moratorium ends

On October 31st, Spain’s “social shield” aimed at helping families affected by the pandemic will end, unless there is another extension as has previously happened.

This includes a ban on cutting water, electricity and other utility supplies from families who can’t pay their bills and a moratorium on forced residential evictions for those who saw their income vanish due to the pandemic.

Spain’s ERTE furlough scheme continues

The furlough scheme which has allowed thousands of struggling employees and businesses to receive most of their salary during the pandemic was scheduled to end on October 31st, but on September 28th national government and workers’ unions reached an agreement for a further extension until February 2022.

Companies that want to keep their ERTE in October have to apply between October 1st and 10th.

Helmets for e-scooter riders to be made obligatory

Spain’s Directorate of Traffic has a new measure in place which is set to be approved by the government in early October which will require users of electric scooters and similar mobility devices to have to wear a helmet.

The new rule has the support of practically all major Spanish political parties. Also included in the same package of traffic rule changes is a proposal to increase the number of points lost from three to four for drivers who don’t properly use their seat belts, child restraint systems, helmets and other protection elements.

Deadlines for self-employed people

October is one of the months with the most tax obligations for Spain’s autónomos.

Depending on their status and business practices, self-employed workers have to send up to seven documents by October 20th. These are:

Modelo 303: self-assessment VAT (autoliquidación IVA) third quarter of 2021

Modelo 111: invoice retention (retención de facturas), third quarter 2021

Modelo 115: rental of premises (alquiler del local)

Modelo 123: private financing (financiación privada)

Modelo 130: direct estimation (estimación directa)

Modelo 131: objective estimation (estimación objectiva)

Modelo 202: Corporation Tax (impuesto de sociedades)

Córdoba’s flower patios on show

The historic Andalusian city is welcoming tourists and locals to visit its famed flower-pot studded patios in October, with two major floral events planned.

From October 11th to 21st, the International Flower Festival will be held at the city’s Archaeological Museum, with mesmerising floral displays on show.

Córdoba’s yearly Patio Festival, which usually takes place in May, will also be held on the weekends of October 16th and 17th; and 23rd and 24th.

This annual event sees the owners of these ornately decorated but privately-owned patios open them to the public as they compete to be recognised as the most beautiful Cordobese patio of the year.