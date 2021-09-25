IN PICTURES: Volcanic eruptions continue to blight Canaries

AFP/The Local
volcano

The Cumbre Vieja volcano in El Paso spews lava as seen from Los Llanos de Aridane on the Canary island of La Palma in September 23, 2021. (Photo by DESIREE MARTIN / AFP)
Firefighters were forced to evacuate three more towns on Friday amid a fresh wave of eruptions in La Palma. Take a look at some of the most dramatic photos of the past week.

Since erupting on Sunday, the Cumbre Vieja volcano has caused extensive damage in La Palma – one of the Canary Islands. 

A column of smoke and pyroclastic materials spewed by the Cumbre Vieja volcano is seen from the neighbourhood of Todoque in Los Llanos de Aridane on the Canary island of La Palma in September 24, 2021 (Photo by DESIREE MARTIN / AFP)
A column of smoke and pyroclastic materials spewed by the Cumbre Vieja volcano is seen from the neighbourhood of Todoque in Los Llanos de Aridane on the Canary island of La Palma in September 24, 2021 (Photo by DESIREE MARTIN / AFP)

No casualties have been reported so far but the damage to land and property has been enormous, with the Canaries regional head Angel Victor Torres estimating the cost at well over 400 million euros. Some 400 buildings have been destroyed. 

Slow flowing lava has caused extensive property damage and forced evacuations. The government has declared a no-go zone close to the volcano. (Photo by EMILIO MORENATTI / POOL / AFP)

“The exceptional situation that La Palma is experiencing requires exceptional actions,” said Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, in a press conference on Friday. 

Firefighters were forced to retreat on Friday as the eruption continues and lava advances. (Photo by DESIREE MARTIN / AFP)

The Spanish government has announced a special plan to repair damaged infrastructure, houses and agriculture on the island. 

Lava is still flowing from the volcano, although at a much slower pace. Experts hope it will not reach the coast because if it enters the sea, it could generate clouds of toxic gas. 

Lava from a volcano eruption flows on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, on September 23, 2021. (Photo by EMILIO MORENATTI / POOL / AFP)

On Friday firefighters were forced to retreat as three more towns were evacuated. 

The eruption on La Palma, home to 85,000 people, was the first in 50 years. 

Mount Cumbre Vieja last erupted in 1971. This recent episode has shaken the island. (Photo by DESIREE MARTIN / AFP)

