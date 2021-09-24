Calendar: When will the Covid restrictions end across Spain?

The question on everyone’s mind is when will the restrictions in Spain finally end?

Spain might not have a fixed date when all the restrictions will end like Denmark did when it announced all restrictions would end on September 10th, but restrictions are gradually being relaxed all over the country.

Cases are way down compared to what they were last month and Spain currently has a Covid incidence rate of 39 infections per 100,00 people in the last seven days. This has prompted several regions to announced an end to almost all their restrictions.

Regions that have announced an end to almost all restrictions

Castilla y León

Castilla y León lifted all restrictions on opening hours and capacity limits on September 21st. The only restrictions left are the use of masks and capacity limits in gyms.

Castilla-La Mancha

As of Thursday (September 23rd) Castilla-La Mancha eliminated all restrictions on capacity and opening hours, meaning that life there is almost back to normal.

The only few restrictions that remain are mostly to do with keeping personal space and the obligation to wear masks indoors or when a distance of 1.5 metres can’t be maintained outdoors.

Even nightclubs and dancefloors are open – the only requirement is that you wear a mask when dancing.

The Minister of Health, Jesús Fernández Sanz, defended the decision saying that thanks to the responsibility shown by the citizens of Castilla-La Mancha, epidemiological data has improved a lot in a month.

Extremadura

From September 27th, almost all restrictions will be lifted regarding opening times, capacity limits and social gatherings, and it will enter the “new normal”.

The only rules that the government asks people to keep in mind are the use of masks, washing hands regularly, keeping spaces ventilated, social distancing, limiting contacts, and staying at home more often.

Madrid

While Madrid still has capacity limits in bars, restaurants and other venues, on September 20th they lifted all restrictions on opening times.

Regions that have relaxed rules for nightlife venues

While not all regions have announced the lifting of almost all their measures like those above, many have relaxed their restrictions for nightlife venues, signaling that a return to normality is on its way.

Catalonia

On Thursday, September 23rd Catalonia allowed the outdoor parts of its nightclubs and other nightlife venues to reopen.

Murcia

The government of Murcia has announced that from midnight on September 26th, nightlife venues can open until 3am.

Basque Country

Since September 18th, the Basque Country has also allowed its nightlife venues to open until 3.30am to a 50 percent capacity.

Nightclubs are also open across places in Valencia, in Andalusia, the Canary Islands, as well as many other regions.

For a full list of restrictions in each region click HERE.