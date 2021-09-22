Could Catalonia enforce use of Covid certificates for nightlife venues?

This comes after the regional government said that indoor nightlife venues may be able to reopen on October 15th.

The Catalan government stressed however that the certificates would “not be used to access venues that are already open”, such as restaurants, cultural venues, or the outdoor areas of nightclubs.

Instead, they would be limited to “those activities that suffer severe restrictions [such as the interior of nightclubs and music bars], if epidemiological data worsens in the region”.

The use of “Covid passports could avoid mass closures of businesses,” they added.

Recently, the Spanish Supreme Court ruled that Covid certificates could be used to access certain venues in the region of Galicia, triggering other regions to contemplate implementing them as well.

READ ALSO: Could regions across Spain enforce Covid health passes after Galicia’s green light?

The regional governments of Andalusia, the Canary Islands, and Cantabria had all previously requested the use of Covid certificates, but all had been overruled by the courts.

On Monday however, the Andalusian government backtracked and ruled out the possibility of introducing the certificates, saying that the high vaccine rate is behind its decision.

Leader of the Catalan government, Pere Aragonès can now apply the new measures regarding Covid certificates without having to request permission from the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC), although appeals could be made to the Catalan high court, which could then “annul, stop or modify them,” explained government spokesperson, Patrícia Plaja.

On Monday, the Catalan government announced a further loosening of restrictions on opening hours of bars, restaurants and outdoor areas of nightclubs. From Thursday, September 22nd, they will be allowed to extend their opening hours until 1am for bars and restaurants and until 3am for outdoor nightlife venues.

READ ALSO: What Covid-19 restrictions are still in place for each region in Spain in September?

It is not yet known when the certificates will be implemented or if indoor nightlife venues will reopen on October 15th. On Tuesday, Plaja said: “It is now September 21st there are too many days in between now and October 15th to say for sure”.

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, confirmed that the Ministry of Health doesn’t support the need for Covid certificates to access bars, despite the ruling of the Supreme Court.