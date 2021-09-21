Storm warnings issued for five Spanish regions

The Local
Weather

Storm warnings issued for five Spanish regions
Five regions on alert for storms.
The Local
Five regions in Spain were on alert on Tuesday for storms, heavy rains and rough seas.

Andalusia, Catalonia, Murcia, Valencia, and the Balearic Islands were all on alert for bad weather.

In the Balearics, 70 litres of rain per square metre was expected within just one hour. 

The meteorologist Francisco Martín said that the current isolated depression that is crossing the Mediterranean “has nothing to do with the episode recorded at the beginning of September”, which caused severe flooding in several regions.

However, he warned that “it will cause problems”. 

READ ALSO – MAPS: The places in Spain which are most at risk of recurring flash floods

Although the above regions will be the most affected, Martín notes that the storm could also move towards the southwest and the center of the country. 

“It is a retrograde depression, which is more difficult to predict,he stated. A retrograde depression means that the storms move from east to west, in the opposite direction to normal.

On the island of Ibiza, between 10 and 22 litres of rain per square metre has already fallen in the last few hours with “torrential” rain around the airport area, where 22 litres fell in just ten minutes.

The State Meteorology Agency also said that Formentera has experienced heavy rains.  

Meteorologist Martín also warned that “partly due to a warming world”, there are now more depressions and more storms, which can occur at any time of the year. 

