IN PICS: Houses destroyed and villages evacuated after Canary Islands volcanic eruption

“A number of houses have been destroyed”, a regional government spokeswoman told AFP, adding that they were still surveying the area to determine precisely how many properties had been engulfed.

Lava flows approach houses as Mount Cumbre Vieja erupts. Photo: DESIREE MARTIN / AFP

LIVE: Volcano erupts on La Palma in the Canary Islands https://t.co/ewyr5LpSNn — Reuters (@Reuters) September 19, 2021

Sergio Rodriguez, a local mayor in a nearby village of El Paso said at least 20 homes were completely destroyed by the Cumbre Vieja volcano, which erupted Sunday for the first time in 50 years.

He spoke of the volcano’s indiscriminate destruction. “The lava left absolutely nothing in its path”, Rodriguez told TVE broadcaster, saying residents were living in uncertainty.

They will “not be going home for a while, most definitely”, he added.

Mount Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma. Photo: DESIREE MARTIN / AFP

Spanish media said as many as 100 homes might have been impacted by the eruption.

The local government predicts that the lava will flow to the southwest, towards more inhabited and wooded areas, before reaching the coast.

As of Sunday, no casualties had so far been reported.

The interior ministry said 200 members of the security services had been mobilised with a helicopter as back up.

A river of lava approaches houses as Mount Cumbre Vieja erupts in El Paso. Photo: DESIREE MARTIN / AFP

The eruption occurred after a n earthquake swarm under La Cumbre Vieja, which began a week ago. Since then, there had been thousands of tremors, the strongest with a magnitude of nearly four, the Involcan vulcanology institute said.