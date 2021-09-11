IN PICS: Catalan Diada protest ends in clashes with police

Thousands of Catalans waved flags as they marched through Barcelona on the Diada, the region's national day, with the day ending in violent clashes with police.

The protests began with people bringing the Estelades, or Senyera estelada, the starred flag of Catalan independence. 

Photo: Pau Barrena/AFP

 Enormous flags were spread out among the crowd, which then travelled in procession along the streets, surrounded by chanting, singing crowds. 

Photo: Josep Lago/AFP

Police said about 108,000 people took part. the grassroots Assemblea Nacional Catalana put the figure closer to 400,000.

Photo: Josep Lago/AFP

Most protestors wore face masks, some in Catalan colours.  

Photo: Pau Barrena/AFP
Photo: Pau Barrena/AFP

Towards the evening, riot officers from the Mossos d’Esquadra, the Catalan police force, began to line the streets, in anticipation of the violence which has broken out towards the end of past protests.  

Photo: Pau Barrena/AFP

Sporadic clashes with police broke out. 

Photo: Pau Barrena/AFP

Several protestors were seized. 

Photo: Pau Barrena/AFP

In the evening, protestors lit and threw flares. 

Photo: Pau Barrena/AFP
Photo: Pau Barrena/AFP

