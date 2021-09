UK food exports to Spain drop by more than half

As has been reported in the British press recently, UK food and drink exports to the EU are suffering a huge decline, costing the industry €2 billion in losses.

And among Member States, Spain is the country that’s seen the biggest drop in British produce arriving to its shores since Brexit, a 54 percent fall in 2021 when compared to 2019 figures.

Italy (-50 percent), Germany (-49 percent) and Denmark (-36 percent) are the other EU nations that have seen British food and drink products disappear from supermarket shelves at the greatest rate, data from the UK’s Food and Drink Federation (FDF) reveals.

The products that are struggling to make it from the UK to Spain and the EU are beef (37 percent drop in exports), cheese (-34 percent), chocolate (-19 percent) as well as milk and cream (-19 percent).

“It’s noticeable that some former UK staples on Spanish supermarket shelves, such as imported English cheddar are gradually being phased out. They are being replaced by alternatives from other EU countries, often from Ireland,” explains Sue Wilson, chair of Bremain in Spain.

“We may have to make minor adjustments regarding our choices and tastes, but at least we have no empty shelves and prices are stable. The UK, meanwhile, is suffering shortages and price hikes unknown for decades, and all in the name of sovereignty”, she continues.

British cheddar cheese is slowly being removed from the shelves in Spain. Photo: PDPhotos / Pixabay

Brits rejected for residency

Some UK nationals who have had their Spanish residency applications rejected are being sent notices telling them they must leave the country or risk being classified as illegal.

According to legal documents The Local Spain has had access to, Spain’s Immigration Office (Extranjería) is informing some Britons who applied for residency under the Withdrawal Agreement that they have 15 days to leave the country after their application has been rejected.

According to the state bulletin in question, overstaying can be considered a “serious offence” by Spanish authorities, with fines going from €501 to €10,000, a possible expulsion from Spain as well as a potential ban from the Schengen area for six months to five years.

UK students coming to study in Spain face visa delays

Many British students enrolled in courses in Spain this September are still in limbo and haven’t yet received permission to enter the country.

According to reports in the British press, most of the issues and delays seem to be caused by the different legislation and administrative processes brought about by Brexit.

This is the first academic year that British students have been required to have visas to study in Spain since Brexit kicked in.

The Local interviewed two different students about their experiences, one of whom has already spend £1,000 and still hasn’t got his student visa. You can read the interviews here.

British tourists can benefit from tax-free shopping in Spain

One actual benefit of Brexit is that residents of England, Wales and Scotland can make the most of tax-free shopping in Spain and the rest of the EU – which means that they can save on the cost of certain goods by claiming back VAT on their purchases.

It does not apply to everything though. For example, you can’t get VAT back on your restaurant bills or transport tickets. But it does apply to fashion, cosmetics, jewellery, technology, and some food and drink products.

Not all retailers offer this service, but high street stores and global luxury brands operating in Spain routinely do and will inform customers that this option is available.

In Spain in order to benefit from this, the total amount of your purchases, including taxes, must be greater than €90.16.

When you leave Spain to return to the UK, present your purchases, receipts, and forms you received from the shop to customs for approval. It is important to note that items on which you are claiming a refund must be unused and in their original packaging.

Brits in Spain can benefit from tax-free shopping. Photo: gonghuimin468 / Pixabay

News from the UK

Chair of Bremain in Spain, Sue Wilson explains why British companies exporting to the EU are still at a disadvantage.

“Having refused an extension to the transition period when it was offered by the EU last year, the UK are now looking to extend the current grace periods indefinitely”, she explained.

“As expected, the EU have stated yet again that the Northern Ireland Protocol, is not up for renegotiation. While the UK government may choose to delay further checks on UK imports, the EU will not do the same for UK exports. So, British companies exporting to the EU will continue to be at a disadvantage compared to their European counterparts,” she added.

“Meanwhile, the list of companies and industries negatively affected by Brexit continues to grow. The consumer will be the one to pay the ultimate price in the end, with less choice and higher prices. Welcome to the sunlit uplands. So much for taking back control”, she concluded.