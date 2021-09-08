How to check your electricity consumption in real time in Spain

Spain’s electricity rates keep beating records on a weekly basis, with the country now registering some of the highest energy prices in the EU.

On Thursday September 9th, electricity in Spain reached its highest level yet at €141.71/MWh, according to the Iberian Electricity Market Operator (OMIE).

At the current rate, the average Spanish household will have paid €821 in electricity bills by the end of 2021 if the average of €68.5 per month registered so far is maintained. That’s at least €150 more than in 2020.

Logically, Spain’s 47 million inhabitants are now looking for ways to keep a watchful eye on how much electricity they’re consuming at home and at their businesses.

If this is the case for you, here’s how you can monitor your home consumption in real-time over the internet.

Firstly, please be aware that your home must have a smart meter installed in order for this to work.

These are the new models that have replaced the old traditional ones and are being installed and transmit the data so that you can follow it online.

All you need to do is to go to the customer area of the distributor that provides your electricity or its corresponding app. This should be the company that sends you electricity bills each month.

If you don’t know your distributor, then you can look for the CUPS (Universal Supply Point Code) code on your bill – this is a series of numbers in which the first digits indicate the distributor.

Where to find your CUPS code. Image: Endesa

Here are some examples of codes that correspond to different distributors: Nedgia ES0230, Nortegas ES0229, Redexis ES0238, Endesa ES0031, Iberdrola ES0021, and Union Fenosa ES0022.

You can check here to see Spain’s 333 different electricity distributors.

Electricity distributors in Spain per region. Image: Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y de la Competencia

Once you have identified your distributor, you can access the website and log on. If you are not yet registered online, you can go ahead and do so. You may need to input some information which should be included on your most recent bill, such as your CUPS code and other identifying numbers.

You may also need to scan in and upload an ID document in order for them to identify you.

Once you have registered and logged on you will need to click on the button that says something similar to ‘meter consultation’ or ‘online access to the meter’, which will give you access to the data.

Where to see your electricity consumption in real-time. Image: Screenshot

Whether on the web or via the app, you will be able to see the power capacity you have contracted and the power you are consuming displayed in real-time and letting you know how much you’re spending on electricity at that given moment.

Electricity consumption online. Image: Screenshot

If you don’t have a computer or access to the app, or you don’t have a smart meter installed at your home, you can also always call your company and request information on your current electricity consumption.

