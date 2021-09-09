EU bursts bubble of Spain’s ‘champanillo’ tapas bars with new brand protection for French champagne

AFP/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalspain
Champagneeu

Share this article
EU bursts bubble of Spain's 'champanillo' tapas bars with new brand protection for French champagne
Photo: FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI / AFP
AFP/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalspain

The EU's top court on Thursday boosted Champagne makers in their fight to get Spanish tapas bars to drop the term "champanillo" by reenforcing legal protections on "both products and services" from specific regions.

The Luxembourg-based Court of Justice ruled that the bloc’s so-called “protective designation of origins” rules extend to “both products and services”.

“The regulation thus establishes wide-ranging protection which is intended to extend to all uses which take advantage of the reputation enjoyed by products covered by one of those indications,” it said.

The decision comes after French Champagne producers launched legal action against a tapas bar chain in Spain that was using the term “Champanillo” — Spanish for “little champagne”.

The makers of the famed sparkling wine argued the use of the word breached its protected status and aimed to profit from Champagne’s global reputation.

“This is an excellent decision,” Marie-Anne Genand, legal director at the Interprofessional Committee of Champagne Wine (CIVC), told AFP.

The powerful CIVC association, which groups the famed eastern French region’s 16,200 growers and 360 brands, tracks anyone in the world seen as hijacking the Champagne name and was behind the challenge against the tapas bars.

The case will now go back to the Spanish court in Barcelona for a final judgement.

“Of course, it is up to the Spanish judge to decide whether indeed the word ‘champanillo’ is an attack on our name”, Genand said.

READ ALSO: Could tapas bars in Spain could put cork in France’s Champagne name challenge?

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

‘Extraordinary generosity’: EU chief lands in Madrid to launch Spain’s €140-billion recovery plan

‘Extraordinary generosity’: EU chief lands in Madrid to launch Spain’s €140-billion recovery plan

How will the EU’s ‘Covid passports’ work for travellers?
FOR MEMBERS

How will the EU’s ‘Covid passports’ work for travellers?

EU nations agree to open borders to vaccinated travellers from outside bloc

EU nations agree to open borders to vaccinated travellers from outside bloc

COMPARE: Which countries are leading the race to vaccinate in Europe?

COMPARE: Which countries are leading the race to vaccinate in Europe?

Tapas bars in Spain could put cork in France’s Champagne name challenge

Vaccinated Americans will be able to travel to Europe this summer, says EU chief

Could PCR tests for travel to Spain and EU be free this summer?

‘Highly probable’ EU won’t renew AstraZeneca orders