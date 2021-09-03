Spain’s Sabadell bank looks to slash 1,900 jobs and close 250 branches

AFP/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalspain
bankinglife in spain

Share this article
Spain's Sabadell bank looks to slash 1,900 jobs and close 250 branches
Banco Sabadell saw its net profit tumble in 2020 by 99.7 percent over previous year. Photo: Jose Jordán/AFP
AFP/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalspain

Spain's fifth-largest bank, Banco Sabadell, wants to cut 1,900 jobs and close 250 branches across the country as part of a cost-cutting plan, a union and the lender said Thursday.

The restructuring plan comes after the bank slashed 1,800 staff in Spain late last year, part of a wave of job cuts in the sector in recent years in the country.

Spain’s largest union Comisiones Obreras (CCOO) said it had warned that the proposed dismissals were “disproportionate, unreal and an insult to all staff.”

Proposing job cuts “without having previously looked for alternatives” is a sign of the little respect which the bank seems to have” for staff “who have been working and sacrificing for years to get the bank going”, it added in a statement.

Contacted by AFP, a source close to Banco Sabadell confirmed there were plans to reduce the workforce by “around” 1,900 people, mainly through voluntary departures.

European banks are struggling with low interest rates, the economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the rise of online banking, which is forcing them to focus on cutting costs.

Banco Sabadell saw its net profit tumble in 2020 by 99.7 percent over previous year to €2.0 million ($2.4 million) due to hefty provisions to face up to the pandemic and the cost of its restructuring.

Adding to the pressure on Banco Sabadell, it tried to merge with larger Spanish rival BBVA in November but the two sides ended the talks after they failed to agree on price.

The proposed job reductions are part of a wave of restructuring in the Spanish banking sector since the 2008 global financial crisis,

Between 2008 and the end of 2019 Spanish banks slashed nearly 100,000 jobs, or around 37 percent of their workforce in 2008, according to the Bank of Spain.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

Related articles

Spain posts record drop in summer unemployment as tourists return

Spain posts record drop in summer unemployment as tourists return

Ten things you should never say to a Spaniard

Ten things you should never say to a Spaniard

Driving in Spain: The five new fines traffic authorities want to roll out in September

Driving in Spain: The five new fines traffic authorities want to roll out in September

Why more people than ever in Spain are overqualified for their jobs 

Why more people than ever in Spain are overqualified for their jobs 

MAP: The Spanish motorway routes that become toll-free in September 2021

MAP: The Spanish motorway routes that become toll-free in September 2021

EXPLAINED: What changes about life in Spain in September 2021?
FOR MEMBERS

EXPLAINED: What changes about life in Spain in September 2021?

How to avoid problems with a family member’s Spanish bank account if they die
FOR MEMBERS

How to avoid problems with a family member’s Spanish bank account if they die

EXPLAINED: Everything you need to know about getting an international driving permit in Spain
FOR MEMBERS

EXPLAINED: Everything you need to know about getting an international driving permit in Spain

More news

Spain posts record drop in summer unemployment as tourists return

Spain posts record drop in summer unemployment as tourists return

Ten things you should never say to a Spaniard

Ten things you should never say to a Spaniard

Driving in Spain: The five new fines traffic authorities want to roll out in September

Driving in Spain: The five new fines traffic authorities want to roll out in September

Why more people than ever in Spain are overqualified for their jobs 

Why more people than ever in Spain are overqualified for their jobs 

MAP: The Spanish motorway routes that become toll-free in September 2021

FOR MEMBERS

EXPLAINED: What changes about life in Spain in September 2021?

FOR MEMBERS

How to avoid problems with a family member’s Spanish bank account if they die

FOR MEMBERS

EXPLAINED: Everything you need to know about getting an international driving permit in Spain