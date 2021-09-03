Spain bans visitation rights for gender violence defendants

AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalspain
domestic violencegender violence

Share this article
Spain bans visitation rights for gender violence defendants
Photo: Georges Gobiy/AFP
AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalspain

Parents being prosecuted for gender violence will no longer enjoy visitation rights with children that are not in their custody under a Spanish legal reform that came into force on Friday.

The change affects any parent that is being prosecuted for an assault on the life, physical integrity, freedom, moral or sexual integrity of their partner or their children.

“No regime of visits or overnight stays will be set up, and if one already exists, it will be suspended in the case of a parent who is facing criminal proceedings,” says article 94 of the civil code.

It also applies to cases where a judge has accepted that there are “well-founded indications of domestic or gender-based violence”, it says.

But a judge could still authorise visits or contact “based on the best interests of the minor… following an assessment of the parent-child relationship,” it says.

The change does not affect those who have already been convicted of such offences, whose visitation rights are laid down in their sentence.

The reform was published in the official state bulletin at the start of June just days before police found the body of a six-year-old girl believed murdered by her father, who had snatched her and her baby sister in April.

Investigators believe the father — who had a history of domestic violence — also killed the toddler then committed suicide in a case that shocked Spain.

The six-year-old’s body was found on the seabed, wrapped in a bag weighted down with an anchor, but so far, police have not found any trace of the father and the missing toddler.

Since 2013, 41 minors have been killed by their fathers, or by a partner or ex-partner of their mothers, government statistics show, in a gender violence phenomenon known in Spain as “violence by proxy”.

READ ALSO: How the death of six-year-old Olivia is exposing Spain’s cruellest gender violence

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

‘Only yes means yes’: Spain moves to tighten consent laws against rape

‘Only yes means yes’: Spain moves to tighten consent laws against rape

Spain reels as police search for missing toddler feared killed by father

Spain reels as police search for missing toddler feared killed by father

How the death of six-year-old Olivia is exposing Spain’s cruellest gender violence 

How the death of six-year-old Olivia is exposing Spain’s cruellest gender violence 

PM decries ‘cruelty’ of Spain’s domestic violence after five murders in a week

PM decries ‘cruelty’ of Spain’s domestic violence after five murders in a week

Spanish court orders compensation for gender victim’s family after Guardia Civil failed to protect her

IN PICS: Women across Spain take to streets against gender violence and the far right Vox party

Far right Vox challenge Spain’s fight against gender violence

Spain denies residency to foreigner with domestic violence record