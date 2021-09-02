WATCH: Devastating flooding and torrential rain hit much of Spain

The Local/AFP
[email protected]
Weather

Share this article
WATCH: Devastating flooding and torrential rain hit much of Spain
Cobisa, Argés and Polán are three of the municipalities in the Toledo province that have been hit by floods. Photo: Screenshot
The Local/AFP
[email protected]

Hours of heavy rains triggered flooding in central, eastern and northern Spain on Wednesday with some coastal areas overwhelmed by flash floods that washed away cars and trees.

The storms particularly affected towns in Madrid, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León, Navarra and Catalonia, reported Spain’s State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

One of the worst-hit areas was Alcanar, a town 200 kilometres (160 miles) south of Barcelona, where huge torrents of fast-moving water surged through the streets, sweeping away everything in its path.

Two major roads in the area were cut off and the local train service partially suspended, with local officials urging residents to stay at home.

Local news reported that 77 people were evacuated from their houses due to the flooding and taken to nearby hotels and sports centres.

Weather agency Meteocat reported that 252 liters of rain per square meter fell on Alcanar in just three hours, which is more than half of the rainfall for the entire year. 

On Wednesday and before dawn on Thursday, heavy rain also fell in the Madrid area, Castilla La-Mancha and the northern Navarra region.

This caused severe flooding in the towns around Toledo such as Cobisa, Argés and Polán, as well as on a local motorway. 

Spain’s AEMET weather service has warned of a “serious risk” of flooding in central and northern parts of the country, as well as along its Mediterranean coastline, with the heavy rains expected to persist into Thursday.

AEMET Murcia has also reported heavy storms in the Murcia region on Thursday morning, around the areas of Lorca, Águilas and Mazarrón. 

Thirteen regions, particularly those in the north and east of the country, currently have all or part of their territory under yellow or orange warnings due to storms.

Significant rainfall is still expected across much of Catalonia, the Valencian Community, Aragón, the Balearic Islands and Navarra. 

Torrential rains are becoming ever more frequent in Spain, with flooding causing seven deaths in the southeast in September 2019, while another storm left 13 dead in the Balearic island of Mallorca a year earlier.

Experts say global warming has increased the amount of water vapour in the atmosphere, making episodes of intense rainfall more likely to happen, raising the risk of flooding.

READ ALSO:

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

Related articles

Spain braces for more extreme heat after heavy storms and hail

Spain braces for more extreme heat after heavy storms and hail

Firefighters gain on Spanish blaze as heatwave eases

Firefighters gain on Spanish blaze as heatwave eases

Spain sizzles in hottest temperature on record

Spain sizzles in hottest temperature on record

Spain battles wildfires as heatwave kicks in

Spain battles wildfires as heatwave kicks in

Spain set to stifle in first official heatwave of the summer 

Spain set to stifle in first official heatwave of the summer 

Firefighters urge public to avoid Madrid bathing spot after blaze

Firefighters urge public to avoid Madrid bathing spot after blaze

Spain roasts in sizzling heat with temperatures up to 44C

Spain roasts in sizzling heat with temperatures up to 44C

Nearly 50C: Southern Spain set to sizzle in historic heatwave 

Nearly 50C: Southern Spain set to sizzle in historic heatwave 

More news

Spain braces for more extreme heat after heavy storms and hail

Spain braces for more extreme heat after heavy storms and hail

Firefighters gain on Spanish blaze as heatwave eases

Firefighters gain on Spanish blaze as heatwave eases

Spain sizzles in hottest temperature on record

Spain sizzles in hottest temperature on record

Spain battles wildfires as heatwave kicks in

Spain battles wildfires as heatwave kicks in

Spain set to stifle in first official heatwave of the summer 

Firefighters urge public to avoid Madrid bathing spot after blaze

Spain roasts in sizzling heat with temperatures up to 44C

Nearly 50C: Southern Spain set to sizzle in historic heatwave 