Spain braces for more extreme heat after heavy storms and hail

After a weeklong heatwave that saw most of mainland Spain and its islands sizzle in temperatures above 40°C, the stifling weather has subsided for a couple of days.

However, it’s not the end of the extreme heat for this summer in Spain, with temperatures set to rise again across much of the country on Friday August 20th.

As usual, southern Spain will bear the brunt of la calor (the heat), with temperatures forecast to be around 40C in Badajoz, Seville, Granada and Córdoba, the latter recording the highest temperature ever in Spain, 47.4°C on August 15th.

The mercury will also rise considerably in the northern regions of Navarre and the Basque Country, while the milder weather will continue in Galicia, Asturias and Cantabria, the only regions to escape Spain’s heatwave.

Temperatures across Spain on Friday August 20th. Source: AEMET

Temperatures will continue in the mid to high thirties in the Canary Islands, where the scorching heat arrived later than to mainland Spain but has not stopped since.

Catalonia, Aragón and the Valencia region were on orange alert on Thursday for heavy storms that brought as much as 40 litres per square metre, according to Spain’s national weather agency AEMET.

In the provinces of Barcelona, Girona, Valencia, Castellón, Lleida and Teruel, the bad weather was accompanied by strong gusts of wind, large hail balls and up to 20 litres/sqm of rainfall in an hour.

Este es el granizo que ha caído en Castelló (Comunidad Valenciana, España), en una tormenta veraniega: pic.twitter.com/TOh45VFwCg — Anton Reiga (@Alotropos) August 20, 2021

Castilla-La Mancha and Murcia were also on yellow alert for risk of heavy storms and hail.

¡#FelizViernes! Ayer (19/08/2021), muestra del #granizo que se registró durante la #tormenta en #Inazares, pedanía de #Moratalla (#Murcia). Puso en peligro la cosecha de uva en la zona que goza de los viñedos más altos de #Europa. Imagen: Bodega "Alto de Inazares". pic.twitter.com/K99nlVPv4h — MeteOrihuela (@MeteOrihuela) August 20, 2021

This spell of high temperatures across Spain is expected to last until Monday August 23rd.

The risk of forest fires continues to be high after a week which saw blazes in the Canary Islands, La Rioja, Aragón and Castilla y León.