‘It’s Europe’s hub’: EU chiefs to visit Afghan evacuation centre in Spain

AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalspain
Politics

Share this article
'It's Europe's hub': EU chiefs to visit Afghan evacuation centre in Spain
Red Cross volunteers talk with Afghan nationals upon their arrival to Spain's military base at Torrejón de Ardoz . (Photo by Belen Diaz / AFP)
AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalspain

The EU's two top officials will visit a reception centre in Spain on Saturday for Afghan refugees who worked for the bloc, Spain's foreign minister said.

Spain set up the centre at a military base at Torrejón de Ardoz to care for refugees who have been airlifted to the European Union until they are relocated to other countries of the bloc.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel will visit the centre along with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares told Ser radio.

The centre can house around 1,000 people who will then be sent to other European Union member states, he added.

“It is a hub, they arrive in Spain and from here they will go to other nations who offer them visas,” the minister said.

“It is Europe’s logistics centre because all Afghans who worked with various EU institutions in recent years will pass through there.”

The Spanish foreign ministry announced Monday that Spain had agreed to be the “entry point in the EU” for Afghan refugees who worked for both the EU and NATO.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Spain’s government feels heat over sky-high electricity prices

Spain’s government feels heat over sky-high electricity prices

Spain receives first €9-billion share of EU Covid recovery funds

Spain receives first €9-billion share of EU Covid recovery funds

EU court strips ex-Catalan leader of MEP immunity

EU court strips ex-Catalan leader of MEP immunity

Spain inches ahead with pension reform

Spain inches ahead with pension reform

‘Spain’s stay-at-home lockdown in March 2020 was unconstitutional’, top court rules

Spanish PM reshuffles government

VIDEO: Russian fighter jet alarm interrupts Spain PM’s press briefing

Spain will ‘never’ allow independence vote in Catalonia: PM