‘It’s Europe’s hub’: EU chiefs to visit Afghan evacuation centre in Spain

Spain set up the centre at a military base at Torrejón de Ardoz to care for refugees who have been airlifted to the European Union until they are relocated to other countries of the bloc.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel will visit the centre along with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares told Ser radio.

The centre can house around 1,000 people who will then be sent to other European Union member states, he added.

Grateful also to our member states #TeamEurope offering visas to our staff and families, and particularly to Spain, Italy, and France for assisting with the evacuation flights – resulting in first arrivals of some 100 local staff last night to Madrid. pic.twitter.com/dIzWm8EpOi — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) August 19, 2021

“It is a hub, they arrive in Spain and from here they will go to other nations who offer them visas,” the minister said.

“It is Europe’s logistics centre because all Afghans who worked with various EU institutions in recent years will pass through there.”

The Spanish foreign ministry announced Monday that Spain had agreed to be the “entry point in the EU” for Afghan refugees who worked for both the EU and NATO.