How people in Madrid who were vaccinated abroad can get a Digital Covid Certificate

Since Spain’s vaccination campaign began in late December 2020, many foreigners who weren’t registered on the public health system have faced problems getting their Covid-19 vaccine when it was their turn.

Slowly but surely, regional health authorities across the country began to open up appointments for Spanish nationals and foreigners who only had private health insurance and were initially overlooked by public health system.

However, these same people have since faced difficulties in accessing Spain’s Digital Covid Certificate which allows people vaccinated in Spain to travel more easily across the EU by proving their vaccine, testing or recovery status.

And there’s another group which has also been left out in this regard: people who were vaccinated abroad but live in Spain.

Catalan health authorities recently addressed this problem by saying that citizens who were vaccinated outside of Catalonia or Spain would be able to get a Digital Covid Certificate to prove they had been fully vaccinated.

Madrid authorities have now also announced that this is a possibility for people in the Spanish capital and other parts of the region.

If you have been fully vaccinated in a foreign country and need a Digital Covid Certificate to facilitate travel within the European Union, you can now request an appointment at the International Vaccination Centre of the Community of Madrid.

This can be found at 15 Calle General Oraá, close to Gregorio Marañon, Ruben Darío and Nuñez de Balboa metro stations.

You will need to show the necessary documents proving that you’ve been fully vaccinated outside of Spain. This will then be verified and registered in the Unified Vaccine Registry of the Community of Madrid, which will allow you to obtain the Digital Covid Certificate.

You are only eligible for this document though if you have been vaccinated with an inoculation approved by the World Health Organisation or the European Medicines Agency, which currently includes Pfizer/BioNTech (Comirnaty), Oxford/AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria), Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) or Moderna (Spikevax).

You can request an appointment for the International Vaccination Centre of the Community of Madrid by visiting this link.

Appointments are available from Monday to Friday 8.30am to 2pm and from 3pm to 8pm.

Those residents in Madrid who have had trouble getting their Covid Digital Certificate because they only have private health insurance have been advised to visit one of the centres in this link in person.

However, it is necessary to make a cita previa (prior appointment) first. This can be done by calling either (+34) 915616195 or (+34) 914111140.

As of August 12th 2021, more than 500 people in Madrid who were vaccinated abroad have been able to get a Digital Covid Certificate in this way.

Madrid health authorities have not specified whether this service is also available to people who were vaccinated in a different region of Spain, as has been made possible in Catalonia.

In order to get the Covid Digital Certificate through vaccination, you have to have received the full vaccine treatment, which with the exception of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, means having had two doses of your vaccine.

The vaccination certificate has to have been issued by the country’s competent authorities and include the following information:

Name and surname of the vaccinated person. Date of vaccination, indicating the date of the last dose administered. Type of vaccine administered. Number of doses administered/complete vaccination treatment. Issuing country. Identification of the issuing body that provided the vaccination certificate.

The certificate has to be in either Spanish, English, French or German or if not, it should be accompanied by a translation of it into Spanish by an official body.

It’s important to remember that the Digital Covid Certificate is not essential for travel and is not being used in Madrid to access bars and restaurants as is the case in Italy and France currently.

It is however a handy document which contains a QR code specific to you, that airport staff can easily scan and check that you meet travel safety requirements.

