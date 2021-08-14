Spain criticised for repatriating hundreds of Moroccan minors after migration crisis

The international NGO accused Madrid of failing to protect the rights of the children.

Up to 10,000 migrants flooded across the border in North Africa into Ceuta over several days in May as Moroccan border guards stood aside.

This was widely seen as retaliation for Spain’s decision to host Brahim Ghali, leader of the Polisario Front, a movement demanding Western Sahara be independent from Morocco, for medical treatment.

Spain on Friday began sending back more than 700 unaccompanied minors to Morocco.

“Repatriations from Ceuta continue today,” Save the Children posted on Twitter Saturday.

Hoy continúan las repatriaciomes desde Ceuta. Estamos viendo como sacan a niños desde el pabellón deportivo de Santa Amelia para llevarlos a Marruecos. Pedimos el cese de estas reagrupaciones, España no está garantizando la protección de los menores. pic.twitter.com/SSuBZH5IqP — Save the Children Es (@SaveChildrenEs) August 14, 2021

The NGO called “for an end” to these. “Spain is not guaranteeing the protection of minors,” it said.

The interior ministry has not officially announced the repatriations, and was not immediately available when contacted by AFP.

Ione Belarra, leader of the far-left Podemos, the junior member of Spain’s ruling coalition, also criticised the transfers in a letter to Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska.

“We have been informed by children’s organisations on the ground that the repatriation of minors has begun,” she wrote in the letter published in online daily El Confidencial.

She said that the operation might be taking place “without strict observance” of various Spanish and international laws.