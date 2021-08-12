How to book a ‘Day Two’ Covid-19 test if you’re travelling from Spain to the UK

On July 28th, the UK government waived its 10-day quarantine rules for fully vaccinated travellers coming from the US and Europe, including Spain, but there are still a few hoops you have to jump through if you’re thinking about visiting any time soon.

While broadly similar, Covid-19 travel, quarantine and testing rules are slightly different if you’re heading to Scotland, Wales, or Northern Ireland.

What are the current rules?

Currently, all passengers, apart from children under four years old, must take a test on or before ‘Day Two’ after their arrival in England, in addition to the pre-departure test.

The Department for Transport said last week that “arrivals from Spain and all its islands are advised to use a PCR test as their pre-departure test wherever possible” instead of the cheaper lateral flow antigen tests.

The most important thing to remember is that your Day Two test must be booked before you leave Spain.

The passenger locator form, required for all arrivals into England, cannot be completed without a reference number of a test, booked through one of the UK government’s approved list of suppliers.

If you’ve been fully vaccinated you will only need to take the Day Two test, and not a further one after that, assuming it comes back negative.

Even if you’re only planning on staying for a couple of days in the UK, you will still need to book and pay for your Day Two test before you travel.

What if I haven’t been fully vaccinated yet?

Unvaccinated travellers from Spain must still quarantine for 10 full days and take another test on or before Day Eight of their stay.

It is important to note that for test and quarantine purposes, the day of arrival is counted as Day Zero. The following day is Day One, the day after that Day Two, and so on.

Proof of purchase of the second test must be included on the passenger locator form, which everyone over age 18 must complete and submit within 48 hours before they travel. Anyone who fails to take this Day Two test faces a fine of up to £2,000.

A pre-departure Covid-19 test and another on Day Two is required to travel to the UK. Photo: Tolga Akmen / AFP

How to book a test

PCR tests in the UK may be carried out at home, or by going to a clinic or testing centre. Prices vary based on how many tests you need and how quickly you need the results. There is a range of different packages you can choose from.

According to the government website, you’ll have a wait of 24 to 36 hours to get your test result. Other sources and anecdotal evidence from several travellers, including Editor of The Local France Emma Pearson, however, suggests it may be more like 72 hours.

The cost of individual PCR tests varies between £50 and £250 – though many providers offer a range of packages at different prices based on the number of tests required, where you are coming from and how quickly the results are needed, according to the Covid Testing Network website.

Many companies offer packages depending on the status of the country you are travelling from, for example, if it’s green or amber. Spain is currently on the amber list.

Confusingly, even though the tests are exactly the same, some companies are listing products for “UK vaccinated” people only.

Some companies even have a minimum spend, so that even if you find a cheap test, you can’t buy it.

Another frustrating thing with the tests is that you have to book individually for each passenger that requires one. This means that if you’re travelling as a family of four, you will have to go through the booking process four times.

Compare this to Spain, which does not require UK vaccinated travellers to take a test either before or after arrival, only to show proof of their vaccination status. Also, if they need one, tourists in Spain can buy an antigen test at a local pharmacy. While the price is not fixed, it should cost somewhere between €3 and €10.

Confusing official list

The UK government lists test providers in England and Northern Ireland here.

The list however is long and confusing, and many firms listed are new and relatively unknown, reflecting the continuous changes in the Covid-19 market.

The list also provides very little indication as to where the clinics are located. You can do a regionalised search, selecting a vast area such as East of England, however, you’ll still be none the wiser as to exactly where the selected clinic can be found.

The UK government insists that it does not endorse one test provider over another, but it does say that it ‘closely monitors’ performance. All private providers of Covid-19 tests are required to meet certain standards. If they fall short they can be removed from official lists.

Can I book elsewhere?

Yes, in fact, many travel agents and airlines are offering discounted tests to customers who use their services. When you book, you may find a list of Covid-19 test suppliers on their website. This is worth doing because you may be able to find cheaper tests. The UK government even suggests you do this on their website.

It may also be worth checking the Covid Testing Network’s price comparison site too, which shows provider prices for at-home and in-clinic tests within a radius of your location in England. Conveniently, it also includes a customer satisfaction score, allowing you to make a better-informed decision.

