Spain’s football stadiums to be allowed 40 percent attendance but fans must wear masks

AFP/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalspain
CoronavirusCovid-19 rules

Granada's newly signed Colombian forward Carlos Bacca poses with fans during his official presentation in July. Photo: JORGE GUERRERO / AFP
Spanish football grounds will have a 40 percent cap on attendance due to Covid-19 with all fans required to mask up, the country's health minister said on Wednesday.

“We will allow a maximum capacity of 40 percent of stadiums, outdoors while always guaranteeing social distancing of 1.5m metres” Carolina Darias told a news conference.

Access to the stadiums will be reserved preferably for season ticket holders and “local fans” in order to limit the movement of supporters throughout the country.

Furthermore, wearing a mask will be “compulsory” in all grounds while the consumption of drinks, food and tobacco will be prohibited, she added.

“Training sessions will preferably be carried out without a crowd or, if not, within limits.”

These measures come into force from August 13, when La Liga resumes, until August 29, when they can be revised.

Spain has been facing a new wave of coronavirus cases.

Several regions have reintroduced restrictions, including Catalonia where a curfew has been imposed in Barcelona.

Meetings in the area have also been limited to 10 people.

