Why you’ll soon be able to set up a company in Spain with just €1 rather than €3,000

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalspain
businesslife in spainstartups

Share this article
Why you'll soon be able to set up a company in Spain with just €1 rather than €3,000
How you can start a business in Spain for just €1. Photo: Javier Soriano/AFP
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalspain

The Spanish government has approved a new draft law that will allow companies to start up with just €1 and for the process to be carried out quickly and entirely online.

Currently, you must have to have a minimum of €3,000 to form a Limited Company in Spain, but if passed, the new bill will require you to only have €1, allowing the process to be completed electronically in just 10 days.

By doing this, the law includes measures to diversify sources of financing and promote non-bank financing, on which the majority of companies depend.

The bill’s main objective is to remove obstacles in the creation of companies in Spain.

The draft bill also looks at expanding activities for which you won’t need to obtain a license and promotes the use of electronic invoicing between companies and the self-employed, which will contribute to the digitisation of business activities.

Another aspect that the bill covers are ways to support financing for business growth, such as venture capital and crowdfunding platforms.

The Vice President and Minister of Economy and Digital Transformation, Nadia Calviño, has indicated that this is one of the “most important” structural reforms of the Recovery and Resilience Plan which Spain submitted to the EU, and is aimed at “improving the performance and productivity of companies, as well as job creation “.

Defaults are one of the main problems that threaten business solvency for many Spanish companies because invoices are often not paid by the maximum legal term of 60 days. This problem particularly affects the self-employed, who allow large companies to take much longer to pay invoices for fear of losing more work or damaging relationships in the future.

For this reason, they do not usually demand legal compensations such as recovery costs or indemnities, even though it puts pressure on their margins.

To combat the wide non-compliance with this maximum period between companies, the new bill also suggests an incentive system for meeting payment deadlines and implementing electronic invoicing.

Together with the Startups Law and digital nomad visa, which the government also recently proposed, it aims to promote entrepreneurship and tackle the problems faced by Spanish companies, which makes it difficult for them to grow, go international or restructure debt.

READ ALSO: Tax cuts and special visas: Spain’s new law to attract foreign startups and digital nomads

Spain ranks only number 30 out of 190 in the World Bank’s ‘Doing Business’ report in terms of business climate, behind many other EU countries.  

The bill is expected to reach the Congress of Deputies at the end of this year and if passed, will come into force in 2022.

COMPARE: Could Spain become the best country in the EU for digital nomads?

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Spain extends Covid crisis aid and evictions moratorium until November 2021

Spain extends Covid crisis aid and evictions moratorium until November 2021

Beat the crowds: Ten hidden beaches and coves in Spain’s Andalusia 

Beat the crowds: Ten hidden beaches and coves in Spain’s Andalusia 

Spain’s economy returns to growth as IMF predicts one of biggest GDP rebounds of 2022

Spain’s economy returns to growth as IMF predicts one of biggest GDP rebounds of 2022

‘It’s not normal in the 21st century’: How dozens of villages in Spain struggle for drinking water

‘It’s not normal in the 21st century’: How dozens of villages in Spain struggle for drinking water

FOR MEMBERS

Everything that changes about life in Spain in August 2021

Coronavirus: Do I have the right to refuse to return to my workplace in Spain?

FOR MEMBERS

What are the reasons for losing Spanish residency or nationality and can I get it back?

LISTED: The 14 sun creams Spain wants to take off the market