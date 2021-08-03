Study confirms ancient cave art in southern Spain was created by Neanderthals

AFP/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalspain
archaeologycaveneanderthals

Share this article
Study confirms ancient cave art in southern Spain was created by Neanderthals
Photo: Joao Zilhao/ICREA/AFP
AFP/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalspain

Neanderthals, long perceived to have been unsophisticated and brutish, really did paint stalagmites in a Spanish cave more than 60,000 years ago, according to a study published on Monday.

The issue had roiled the paleoarchaeology community ever since the publication of a 2018 paper attributing red ocher pigment found on the stalagmitic dome of Cueva de Ardales (Malaga province) to our extinct “cousin” species.

The dating suggested the art was at least 64,800 years old, made at a time when modern humans did not inhabit the continent.

But the finding was contentious, and “a scientific article said that perhaps these pigments were a natural thing,” a result of iron oxide flow, Francesco d’Errico, co-author of a new paper in the journal PNAS told AFP.

A new analysis revealed the composition and placement of the pigments were not consistent with natural processes — instead, the pigments were applied through splattering and blowing.

(Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)

What’s more, their texture did not match natural samples taken from the caves, suggesting the pigments came from an external source.

More detailed dating showed that the pigments were applied at different points in time, separated by more than ten thousand years.This “supports the hypothesis that the Neanderthals came on several occasions, over several thousand years, to mark the cave with pigments,” said d’Errico, of the University of Bordeaux.

It is difficult to compare the Neanderthal “art” to wall paintings made by prehistoric modern humans, such as those found in the Chauvet-Pont d’Arc cave of France, more 30,000 years old.

But the new finding adds to increasing evidence that Neanderthals, whose lineage went extinct around 40,000 years ago, were not the boorish relatives of Homo sapiens they were long portrayed to be.

The cave-paintings found in three caves in Spain, one of them in Ardales, are throught to have been created between 43,000 and 65,000 years ago, 20,000 years before modern humans arrived in Europe. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)

The team wrote that the pigments are not “art” in the narrow sense of the word “but rather the result of graphic behaviors intent on perpetuating the symbolic significance of a space.”

The cave formations “played a fundamental role in the symbolic systems of some Neanderthal communities,” though what those symbols meant remains a mystery for now.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Fisherman finds priceless medieval religious icon on Spanish riverbed

Fisherman finds priceless medieval religious icon on Spanish riverbed

Could 400-year-old mystery of Irish rebel chief lie in Spanish chapel?

Could 400-year-old mystery of Irish rebel chief lie in Spanish chapel?

Mallorca divers discover Roman shipwreck full of perfectly preserved jars of 1800-year-old ketchup

Mallorca divers discover Roman shipwreck full of perfectly preserved jars of 1800-year-old ketchup

Family discover ‘perfectly preserved’ Roman tomb hidden beneath home in southern Spain

Family discover ‘perfectly preserved’ Roman tomb hidden beneath home in southern Spain

Drought reveals long lost ‘Spanish Stonehenge’ in Extremadura reservoir

WATCH: Take a peek inside giant giode, Spain’s newest tourist attraction

Seabed gives up Spanish Armada wreck cannons