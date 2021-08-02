REMINDER: What are the new rules for travel between Spain and the UK in August 2021?

Are people in Spain allowed to travel to the UK?

Yes, but there are some changes to be aware of.

From August 2nd 2021, fully vaccinated people travelling from Spain to the UK can enter without having to quarantine.

Up to this point people coming from amber list countries like Spain had to complete a ten-day quarantine when arriving in the UK and pay for expensive PCR tests that had to be taken on day two and day eight.

But as of Monday August 2nd, people who are fully vaccinated in the EU and the US no longer need to quarantine when arriving in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland from an amber list country such as Spain (fully vaccinated here means that you need to have received your second dose at least two weeks before arriving).

This follows a decision earlier in July that allowed people vaccinated in the UK under the NHS system to avoid quarantine if coming from amber listed countries.

Note that your vaccine must be approved by the European Medicines Agency or US Food and Drug Administration. These include Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson (also known as Janssen).

Also note that travellers will still need to take either an antigen or PCR test before departing for the UK and a PCR test on or before the second day after they arrive.

The test for arriving in the UK has to meet the performance standards of ≥97 percent specificity, ≥80 percent sensitivity at viral loads above 100,000 copies/ml.

Unvaccinated travellers arriving in the UK from Spain do have to quarantine for ten days and also carry out a Covid test before travel, on day 2 and day 8.

Children aged 10 and under do not need to take a test for travelling to the UK, and children aged 4 and under are exempt from tests after arrival. There are also some other exemptions for tests – for example if you are going to the UK for urgent medical treatment.

In early July, the UK government took the Balearic Islands off its amber list only to put it back on the list two weeks later, meaning that all of Spain (including the islands) are currently on the amber list.

READ ALSO:

How long are the UK’s new travel rules for Spain likely to be in place?

A widely quoted report in The Times published on Monday August 2nd suggests the UK government plans to warn British holidaymakers against visiting Spain due to its epidemiological situation.

The new rules are due to be reviewed on Thursday August 5th and if Spain were to be included on the red list, returning travellers would have to stay at a government-regulated quarantine hotel for ten days costing £1,750 (€2,046) per person.

We will update our website with the latest travel information regarding these potential changes so stay tuned.

Are people in the UK allowed to travel to Spain?

Yes, they can. However, Spain’s travel rules for UK arrivals have been stricter for the past month.

On July 2nd, the rules for UK travellers heading to Spain changed, requiring them to show either a negative Covid-19 test or a vaccination certificate.

Reader question: Does Spain accept the UK’s NHS Covid pass?

Spanish and EU travellers and their families, as well as British residents in Spain can now enter Spain with an antigen test instead of the negative PCR, LAMP or TMA tests.

But according to the UK government, antigen tests “are not accepted if you are travelling from the UK to Spain for tourism purposes”.

READ ALSO: What are the rules for travel to Spain for all international travellers?

Throughout June, travellers from the UK were able to enter Spain without the need to present a negative test or vaccination certificate, but not anymore.

The tightened restrictions came in light of the now dominant Delta variant in the UK and the rise in cases across Spain, all of which has spurred Spain’s government to act.

What more do UK travellers need to know about Spain’s requirements and documentation?

According to gov.uk, the Spanish government requires all arrivals to Spain from the UK (excluding children under the age of 12) to present on entry one of the following:

a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to arrival (e.g. PCR, TMA, LAMP, NEAR).

Spanish residents and citizens, as well EU travellers and their families are able to present a negative antigen test instead.

proof of being fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to arrival in Spain (date(s) of vaccination must be specified), with a vaccine authorised by the European Medicines Agency or by the World Health Organisation.

As mentioned early, antigen tests are not a valid entry option for British tourists visiting Spain.

“For persons resident in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland coming directly from this country, in addition to the vaccination certificate, diagnostic certificates of NAAT tests (nucleic acid amplification tests, e.g.: RT-PCR, RT-LAMP, TMA, HAD, NEAR, CRISPR, SDA…..) will also be considered valid,” reads the Spanish Health Ministry’s website.

In other words, a negative Covid test is also an option for entry to Spain for UK travellers, whereas for most non-EU visitors this is not an option and they can only visit Spain if they are fully vaccinated.

Documents can be in either English, Spanish, French or German and in paper or electronic format. All documents must specify the name and surname of the passenger.

Spain will accept vaccines that have been “authorised by the European Medicines Agency or those that have completed the process of emergency use by the World Health Organisation”.

Tourists walk on the promenade at Magaluf Beach in Calvia, Mallorca,Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP

As things stand, there are four EMA-approved vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

According to the World Health Organisation website, the vaccines listed for emergency use are currently the Chinese-developed Sinopharm and Sinovac inoculations and the more recently added Covishield.

In the case of vaccination certificates, they must include the following information:

Name and surname of the vaccinated person. Date of vaccination, indicating the date of the last dose administered. Type of vaccine administered. Number of doses administered/complete vaccination treatment. Issuing country. Identification of the issuing body that provided the vaccination certificate.

According to the Spain Travel Health website, the diagnostic test document should include the date of sampling, identification and contact details of the centre performing the analysis, technique used and negative result, done within 72 hours prior to arrival in Spain.

If antigen tests are an option, they should be carried out within 48 hours before travel.

All overseas visitors including arrivals from the UK have to complete a health control form on the Spain travel health website – it can be found here – which will give them a document with a QR code that they can show at the airport in paper or digital format, or both.

It’s worth noting that Britons can’t use the EU-wide Digital Covid Certificate to travel to Spain, nor do they have the option of showing a certificate of recovery from Covid-19 as a means of proving their health status.

According to the UK government website, “If you live in England, Spain will accept the NHS app or your NHS letter to demonstrate your COVID-19 vaccination status” and the respective documents for Scotland or Wales.

“Your NHS appointment card from vaccination centres is not designed to be used as proof of vaccination and should not be used to demonstrate your vaccine status,” British authorities state.

READ ALSO: The most common problems with the Spain Travel Health app and some potential solutions

What are the Covid-19 rules and restrictions in Spain?

Spain has seen its fortnightly infection rate grow sevenfold up to 702 cases per 100,000 people throughout July, leading several regions to bring back old restrictions such as the curfew and limits on social gatherings.

READ MORE: Spain’s fifth Covid wave – What are the new restrictions in each region in July?

Spain lifted its outdoor face mask rule on Saturday June 26th, meaning that UK holidaymakers can travel to Spain from then and don’t necessarily have to wear a mask outside in the summer heat.

However, there are still situations both indoors and outdoors where face masks are required in Spain, which are worth reviewing in more detail below as they can result in a €100 fine for those who fail to follow the rules.

EXPLAINED: Where and when do you still have to wear a face mask outdoors in Spain?

Spain’s regions and municipalities have the power to adapt national face mask legislation how they see fit, so in places such as Tenerife where there has been a rise in infections coinciding with the end of the outdoors facemask rule, masks are still required outside.

Many people in Spain are also choosing to keep their masks on despite being able to remove them now.

If you travel first to mainland Spain and then to either the Balearic Islands or the Canary Islands, you may be required to prove your Covid health status again.

READ MORE: