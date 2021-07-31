EU court strips ex-Catalan leader of MEP immunity

AFP
CataloniaCatalonia independencePolitics

Carles Puigdemont (R) and Toni Comin at a European Parliament plenary session in Brussels on January 29th, 2020. JOHN THYS / AFP
AFP
The EU's General Court on Friday upheld a decision by the European Parliament to lift the immunity of former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and two fellow pro-independence allies.

The move overturned a ruling in June that had seen the separatist politicians provisionally regain the legal protections afforded to members of the parliament.

Puigdemont, along with former Catalan regional ministers Toni Comin and Clara Ponsati, are wanted in Spain on allegations of sedition following an attempt by the Catalan region to gain independence through a referendum that Madrid ruled was unconstitutional.

READ ALSO: EU Parliament strips Catalan separatists of immunity

In March, the European Parliament voted to strip them of immunity, but the trio appealed to the court arguing that they ran the risk of jail which would prevent them from exercising their mandate as elected European lawmakers.

The latest ruling on Friday rejected the claim that Puigdemont — based in Brussels since fleeing Spain in 2017 — and his colleagues face imminent arrest.

“There is no reason to consider that the Belgian judicial authorities or that the authorities of another Member State could execute the European arrest warrants issued against the deputies and could hand them over to the Spanish authorities,” the court said.

But it added that the three lawmakers — elected to the European Parliament in 2019 — could still reintroduce their demand to have their immunity reinstalled if authorities moved to arrest them and it became “sufficiently probable” they would be sent to Spain.

Madrid last month pardoned nine other jailed Catalan separatists behind the failed 2017 independence bid and released them from long prison sentences.

