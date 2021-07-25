Spain surpasses the UK and the US in percentage of population vaccinated against Covid-19

Covid-19 vaccines

Spain surpasses the UK and the US in percentage of population vaccinated against Covid-19
Spain fully vaccinates a higher percentage of its population than US or UK. Photo: LLUIS GENE / AFP
Spain has now fully vaccinated a higher percentage of its population than the United States and the United Kingdom.

54.3 percent of the Spanish population had already received the complete vaccination schedule against Covid-19 on Saturday. 

This means that Spain now ranks ahead of the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada in terms of percentage of the population fully vaccinated.

This data, revealed by Our World in Data, was highlighted on Saturday by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on his official Twitter account. “Our World in Data once again reflects the impressive rate of vaccination at which our country is advancing,” Sánchez wrote. “Thanks to all the people who make this great success possible on a daily basis. We continue!”.

This percentage is already above that of the United Kingdom, which stands at 54.1 percent; and that of the United States, which has reached 48.6 percent.

Spain has also surpassed other EU countries in terms of percentage of the population fully vaccinated, including Germany, France and Italy, and is above the EU average.

54.3 percent equates to 25,398,978 people, 338,020 more since the previous data was released from the Spanish Ministry of Health. In addition, 64.3 percent of the population has received at least one dose of vaccine against Covid-19.

Despite this, Spain is still far behind countries with the most advanced vaccination programs, which includes Malta with 82.6 of its population vaccinated; Iceland, with 74.3 percent of its population vaccinated; and Israel, with 61.1 percent of its population vaccinated.

By regions, those that have fully vaccinated the highest percentage of their populations include Asturias at 64.7 percent, Galicia at 60.7 percent, and Castilla y León at 59.8 percent.

READ ALSO: ‘There will be a third Covid vaccine for people in Spain’: Health Minister

