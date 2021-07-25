Madrid’s Paseo del Prado, park win World Heritage status

The addition to the list of the world’s most precious and significant sites was in recognition of the key role the Paseo, a wide tree-lined avenue that’s home to prominent buildings such as the Prado Museum, and the adjoining Buen Retiro park, a 125-hectare green space, play in Madrid’s history.

“New inscription on the Unesco World Heritage List: El Paseo del Prado and Buen Retiro, landscape of arts and sciences (Spain) Congratulations!” tweeted the UN agency, whose World Heritage committee is meeting in China for its annual session.

The area was exceptional because it was “the first promenade within the city limits of all European cities and capitals” for the enjoyment of “all citizens, without distinction of strata or class”, Spain’s foreign ministry said in a statement.