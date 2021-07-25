Madrid’s Paseo del Prado, park win World Heritage status


cultureunesco world heritage

Share this article

share-2-email share-2-twitter share-2-facebook share-2-linkedin
Madrid's Paseo del Prado, park win World Heritage status
People queue outside Madrid's Prado Museum, which is located on the Paseo, on June 6th, 2020. Gabriel BOUYS / AFP


Madrid's iconic Paseo del Prado and Buen Retiro Park have been added to Unesco's World Heritage List, the organisation and the Spanish government said on Sunday.

The addition to the list of the world’s most precious and significant sites was in recognition of the key role the Paseo, a wide tree-lined avenue that’s home to prominent buildings such as the Prado Museum, and the adjoining Buen Retiro park, a 125-hectare green space, play in Madrid’s history.

“New inscription on the Unesco World Heritage List: El Paseo del Prado and Buen Retiro, landscape of arts and sciences (Spain) Congratulations!” tweeted the UN agency, whose World Heritage committee is meeting in China for its annual session.

The area was exceptional because it was “the first promenade within the city limits of all European cities and capitals” for the enjoyment of “all citizens, without distinction of strata or class”, Spain’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Share this article

share-2-email share-2-twitter share-2-facebook share-2-linkedin

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

CONFIRMED: Spain’s famous bull-running festival gets cancelled again

CONFIRMED: Spain’s famous bull-running festival gets cancelled again

Malafollá: Why are people from the Spanish city of Granada so moody?

Malafollá: Why are people from the Spanish city of Granada so moody?

A homage to 10 classic Spanish bars and restaurants that have closed down due to the pandemic

A homage to 10 classic Spanish bars and restaurants that have closed down due to the pandemic

‘Important for our mental health’: Why Spanish culture has stayed open over winter

‘Important for our mental health’: Why Spanish culture has stayed open over winter

Flamenco legend hopes new show will soothe pandemic-weary souls

Europe & You newsletter: Government’s no-deal Brexit letters to Brits around Europe cause alarm

PARTNER CONTENT

How to work 9-5 and travel the rest of the time

How to sound cool on a night out in Spain